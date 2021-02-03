George scores 36, Clippers use 3-pointers to drill Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Paul George made a season-high eight 3-pointers and scored 36 points, Kawhi Leonard added 24 and the Los Angeles Clippers found enough energy on tired legs to end a six-game road trip with a 121-99 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
Just 24 hours after dropping a tight game in Brooklyn that had an NBA Finals vibe, the Clippers made 20 3-pointers to avoid losing two straight for the first time this season. They are the only team in the league not to drop two in a row.