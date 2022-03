WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Joe Bamisile had a career-high 30 points and Jackie Johnson III scored a season-high 30 to send George Washington to a 98-93 triple-overtime victory over Duquesne on Wednesday night.

James Bishop had 23 points for the Colonials (12-16, 8-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ricky Lindo Jr. added 12 points and 14 rebounds.