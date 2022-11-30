George Mason 81, Hofstra 77, OT

Boachie-Yiadom 1-1 0-0 2, Carlos 2-7 0-0 5, Dubar 1-2 0-0 3, Estrada 10-18 7-9 31, Thomas 6-15 0-0 14, Plotnikov 3-8 1-2 7, Williams 1-4 5-9 7, Washington 2-5 0-0 4, Barrouk 1-5 0-0 2, Marshall 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 27-66 15-22 77.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason