Gausman shuts down Red Sox, Blue Jays hold on for 3-2 win JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer April 21, 2022 Updated: April 21, 2022 5:03 p.m.
Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette runs toward first after hitting an RBI single allowing Blue Jays' Gosuke Katoh to score in the third inning of a baseball game against Boston Red Sox, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Boston.
Toronto Blue Jays' Gosuke Katoh, right, scores on a single by Jays' Bo Bichette as Boston Red Sox's Christian Vasquez, left, looks on in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Boston.
Boston Red Sox's Tanner Houck adjusts his hat in the third inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Boston. The Red Sox gave up two runs to the Blue Jays in the third inning.
Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo catches a fly ball by Toronto Blue Jays' Zack Collins in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Boston.
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, right, is safe at first base on a pickoff attempt as Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., left, tries to tag him in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Boston.
BOSTON (AP) — Kevin Gausman took a shutout into the ninth inning, and Jordan Romano escaped with a save on Thursday as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2.
Gausman (1-1) struck out eight and walked none and was pulled after allowing Trevor Story's single to lead off the ninth. It was the seventh hit off Gausman — all of them singles — with only one runner reaching second base against him.