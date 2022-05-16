Gaudreau's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Stars in Game 7 May 16, 2022 Updated: May 16, 2022 1:47 a.m.
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau scored 15:09 into overtime to lift Calgary past the Dallas Stars 3-2 in Game 7 on Sunday night, giving the Flames just their second playoff series win in the last 17 years.
Gaudreau got a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Jake Oettinger, who made 64 saves for Dallas — a franchise record for the most stops in a Game 7.