Garza breaks Iowa scoring mark, No. 11 Hawkeyes beat Penn St JOHN BOHNENKAMP, Associated Press Feb. 21, 2021 Updated: Feb. 21, 2021 7:40 p.m.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza scored 23 points to become Iowa's all-time leading scorer, and the 11th-ranked Hawkeyes beat Penn State 74-68 on Sunday.
Garza has 2,126 points for Iowa, breaking the record of 2,116 points set by Roy Marble from 1985-89. Garza scored 12 points in the first half to get within a point of Marble and passed the mark with a layup off a pass from Jordan Bohannon at the 8:18 mark of the second half.
