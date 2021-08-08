Gane stops Lewis, wins interim heavyweight title at UFC 265 Aug. 8, 2021 Updated: Aug. 8, 2021 2:12 a.m.
HOUSTON (AP) — Ciryl Gane stopped Derrick Lewis with a flurry of ground-and-pound strikes in the third round at UFC 265 on Saturday night, winning an interim UFC heavyweight title and the next shot at champion Francis Ngannou.
Just over three years after Gane (10-0) made his mixed martial arts debut, the Frenchman dominated the championship bout at the Toyota Center in Lewis' hometown.