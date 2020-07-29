Gallo homers in 5-run 8th for Rangers in 7-4 win over Dbacks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo hit a tying, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Texas Rangers scored three more runs after that to snap a three-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

After Gallo lined an opposite-field shot to left off Andrew Chafin (0-1) for his second homer of the season, the Rangers loaded the bases with two outs. Elvis Andrus then hit a two-run single before Nick Solak added an RBI single.

Todd Frazier hit his first homer and had two doubles for Texas, whose five-run inning accounted for only one run fewer than it had scored combined in their first four games in the new $1.2 billion stadium with a retractable roof.

Jonathan Hernandez (1-0) got the win despite giving up two runs in the eighth, and Nick Goody worked a perfect ninth for his first save.

The Diamondbacks, held to one hit over the first six innings by Texas starter Lance Lynn, went ahead in the eighth on Eduardo Escobar’s RBI triple before he scored on David Peralta’s sacrifice fly to make it 4-2.

Arizona had runners on base in only one inning against Lynn, in the third when Jon Jay had a single between Lynn’s only two walks. The big right-hander let out a hearty yell on way to dugout after escaping the bases-loaded jam when Escobar lined out to left.

Lynn also threw six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts in the season opener, a 1-0 win over Colorado. He struck out eight against Arizona.

Jesse Chavez relieved Lynn to start the seventh, and gave up a walk and a double to the first two batters he faced. Carson Kelly had an RBI single and Jay had a game-tying sacrifice fly to left.

Madison Bumgarner, in his second start for Arizona, allowed two runs on four hits over 5 1-3 innings. The lefty struck out five and walked one.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Escobar fouled a pitch off the outside of his left knee in the first inning. The switch-hitter, who was batting left-handed against Lynn, took a minute to gather himself and then struck out swinging.

Rangers: Manager Chris Woodward said closer Jose Leclerc had shoulder tightness warming up, which is why Goody pitched the ninth. ... Pitching coach Julio Rangel was not at the park while dealing with symptoms of pink eye. Bullpen coach Doug Mathis filed in for Rangel, and Triple-A pitching coach Brendan Sagara was in the bullpen.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Back to Arizona for their home opener, Thursday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers to start a four-game series.

Rangers: An off day Thursday before a week in San Francisco. They open a three-game series against the Giants on Friday night, then play three games against the Oakland Athletics.

