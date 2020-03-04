Gallagher helps Canadiens start fast, beat Islanders 6-2

Recommended Video:

NEW YORK (AP) — Brendan Gallagher had a goal and an assist in Montreal’s three-goal first period, and the Canadiens went on to a 6-2 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Joel Armia also had a goal and an assist, and Jeff Petry, Charles Hudon, Paul Byron and Jordan Weal also scored for the Canadiens, and Phillip Danault had two assists. Carey Price stopped 20 shots to improve to 14-6-4 against the Islanders.

Brock Nelson and Ryan Pulock scored for the Islanders, who have lost four straight and eight of their last 10 games (2-6-2). Thomas Greiss gave up three goals on 12 shots in the first period for the Islanders. Semyon Varlamov replaced him to start the second and finished with 12 saves.

Trailing 4-0, Anders Lee appeared to get the Islanders on the scoreboard 17 seconds into the third as Andy Greene sent the puck at the net from the left side and it deflected off Lee’s skate and in. However, the officials reviewed the play and disallowed the goal, ruling Lee made a distinct kicking motion.

Josh Bailey then stole the puck from Price behind the net, and passed in front to Nelson, who put it into the open goal for his 24th at 6:14. It ended a scoreless drought of 153:03 for the Islanders, who last scored in the first period at St. Louis on Thursday before being shut out at home against Boston on Saturday.

Montreal Canadiens center Phillip Danault (24) and New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) watch as a shot by Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry goes into the net for a goal behind Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss, center, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in New York. less Montreal Canadiens center Phillip Danault (24) and New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) watch as a shot by Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry goes into the net for a goal behind Islanders goaltender ... more Photo: Kathy Willens, AP Photo: Kathy Willens, AP Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close Gallagher helps Canadiens start fast, beat Islanders 6-2 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk was cut when he was hit in the face by the skate of Montreal’s Artturi Lehkonen. Boychuk was down on the ice briefly before he got up and skated off the ice with his hand covering his face.

Weal pushed the Canadiens’ lead to 5-1 with his eighth with 4 1/2 minutes left, and Pulock pulled the Islanders back within three on a power-play goal less than a minute later.

Armia then sealed the win with an empty-netter with 2:50 to go,

With the Islanders on their first power play of the game, Devon Toews turned over the puck in the defensive zone. Armia got the puck and passed to the middle to Byron, who beat Varlamov for his fourth with 7:25 left in the second to make it 4-0. It was just the third short-handed score allowed by New York this season.

Montreal took the lead with three goals in a 5:03 span late in the first period.

Gallagher got the Canadiens on the scoreboard as he deflected a shot by Ben Chiarot from the left circle up over Greiss’ shoulder for his 22nd with 6:29 to go.

Petry doubled Montreal’s lead 2:12 later. He got a pass from Gallagher between the top of the circles, faked as he slid to his left and fired a shot from above the left circle that beat Greiss. It was Petry’s 11th of the season and gave him one in two straight games.

Hudon made it 3-0 when he got the puck near the middle of the blue line, skated up to the left and fired a shot off the left post and in with 1:26 left in the opening period. Hudon, playing in his 12th game of the season, got his first goal since Nov. 10, 2018, against Vegas.

NOTES: Lee’s wife, Grace, gave birth to their first child on Monday, a daughter named Ruby. ... The Islanders, splitting home games between two arenas for the second straight season, lost in regulation at Barclays Center for the first time this season -- falling to 7-1-3 in Brooklyn. There are two more games scheduled at Barclays Center -- March 17 against Calgary and March 22 against Carolina. The remainder of the games this season, including the playoffs, and all games next season will be at Nassau Coliseum as the team prepares to move into a new arena under construction at Belmont Park for the 2021-22 season. ... The Canadiens won the first meeting 4-2 at home on Dec 3. The teams conclude the season series March 28 at Montreal. ... The Canadiens lost Tomas Tatar, who leads the team with 22 goals and 39 assists, to a lower-body injury in the first period. ... Hudon ended a 30-game goal-scoring drought. He had three goals in 32 games last season -- none in the last 19 games.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Tampa Bay on Wednesday night.

Islanders: At Ottawa on Thursday night.

___

Follow Vin Cherwoo at www.twitter.com/VinCherwooAP

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports