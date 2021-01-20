Ga Tech routs No. 20 Clemson 83-65; 3 players score 20 PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Writer Jan. 20, 2021 Updated: Jan. 20, 2021 9:07 p.m.
1 of4 CClemson forward Hunter Tyson, right, and Georgia Tech guard Jordan Usher wait for a rebound during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution via AP, Pool) Curtis Compton/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright, right, grabs a rebound against Clemson forward Aamir Simms during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution via AP, Pool) Curtis Compton/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright dunks over Clemson forward Jonathan Baehre during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution via AP, Pool) Curtis Compton/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Clemson forward Aamir Simms grabs a rebound next to Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution via AP, Pool) Curtis Compton/AP Show More Show Less
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech returned from a 17-day layoff with one of its most impressive showings of the season, routing No. 20 Clemson 83-65 as three players scored more than 20 points Wednesday night.
Michael Devoe led the way with 22 points, while Moses Wright and Jordan Usher chipped in with 21 apiece.