GM Francis building toward inaugural Kraken season from afar TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer Dec. 16, 2020
SEATTLE (AP) — In one corner of the second floor at the Seattle Kraken’s future training center sits the office of the general manager, complete with a view of the primary practice rink below.
It’s a space Ron Francis will become very familiar with sometime in the summer of 2021 when that portion of the facility is completed. But for now it’s a space Francis has yet to set foot in. He's only seen the office where he’ll put together the first Kraken roster in photos and videos.