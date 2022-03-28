Full circle: Villanova leaders got Final Four taste in 2018 STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer March 28, 2022 Updated: March 28, 2022 4:13 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jermaine Samuels and Collin Gillespie were both on the floor for the final seconds of Villanova’s national championship game victory four years ago. They were true freshmen on a title team with five NBA-bound players.
Now they are fifth-year seniors leading the Wildcats, who are in another NCAA Final Four after Samuels was the South Region MVP and third-team AP All-America point guard Gillespie made a clutch shot late in the regional final.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS