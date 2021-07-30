Fukushima laments a recovery without Olympic witnesses

FUKUSHIMA, Japan (AP) — The bus transporting Olympic officials and media from downtown Fukushima to the suburban Azuma Baseball Stadium features a slickly produced video boasting of the region's recovery from a devastating 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown.
It includes images of ruin and reconstruction, recognition of the more than 30,000 people still evacuated from their homes, an elaborate dance number and an anime segment where a scientist helps a cartoon garlic bulb convince an ill-tempered alien that the region’s food is delicious — and free of nuclear contaminants.