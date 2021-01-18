Frustrated Ravens and Jackson seek different finish in 2021

When the Baltimore Ravens look back on their 2020 season, they'll remember rallying from a team-wide surge of COVID-19 to reach the playoffs for the third successive year before defeating Tennessee on the road for their first postseason victory since January 2015.
The Ravens will also recall their final game, a frustrating 17-3 loss on a windy night in Buffalo. The setback was particularly disappointing because their performance just wasn't up to the standard of an organization that expects nothing less than to be the last team standing.