Friday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Abilene 13, Hurst Bell 0
Aldine MacArthur 32, Aldine Eisenhower 29
Alief Taylor 36, Clute Brazoswood 0
Arlington 73, FW Paschal 14
Arlington Lamar 50, FW Trimble Tech 0
Arlington Martin 57, North Crowley 0
Austin Vandegrift 32, Round Rock 25
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 64, Leander 20
Channelview 41, Baytown Sterling 14
Clear Falls 42, Clear Brook 34
Conroe 38, Klein 13
Copperas Cove 41, Waco 24
Cypress Fairbanks 37, Cypress Falls 20
Cypress Ranch 24, Cypress Park 14
Dallas White 55, Dallas Molina 7
Dickinson 41, League City Clear Creek 21
Duncanville 61, Dallas Skyline 0
Edinburg Vela 45, Edinburg Economedes 0
Euless Trinity 49, San Angelo Central 24
Fort Bend Elkins 58, Fort Bend Clements 0
Galena Park North Shore 52, Houston King 14
Garland Naaman Forest 42, North Garland 18
Garland Rowlett 44, South Garland 28
Houston Strake Jesuit 41, Alief Elsik 14
Humble Kingwood 44, Pasadena Memorial 15
Katy Morton Ranch 41, Katy Cinco Ranch 10
Katy Taylor 45, Katy Seven Lakes 10
Keller 34, Keller Timber Creek 7
Keller Central 15, Byron Nelson 14
Killeen Shoemaker 52, Killeen 28
Klein Cain 28, The Woodlands 14
Klein Oak 35, Klein Collins 33
La Porte 20, Deer Park 14
Lake Travis 59, Kyle Lehman 7
Laredo United 54, Del Rio 3
Lewisville 45, Irving MacArthur 7
Lewisville Flower Mound 55, Irving 0
Lewisville Hebron 35, Coppell 27
McAllen Rowe 44, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 12
Mission 13, McAllen 10, OT
Pearland Dawson 40, Pearland 29
PSJA 20, PSJA North 14
Richardson Lake Highlands 38, Richardson Berkner 7
Richmond George Ranch 28, Alief Hastings 0
Rockwall 45, Mesquite Horn 7
Round Rock Stony Point 24, Pflugerville Hendrickson 21
Southlake Carroll 46, Denton Guyer 34
Spring Westfield 31, Spring Dekaney 16
Temple 66, Belton 34
The Woodlands College Park 28, Klein Forest 9
Tyler Lee 35, North Mesquite 17
Weslaco East 28, Edinburg 0
Westwood 38, Round Rock McNeil 34
|CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 41, Montgomery 21
Abilene Cooper 52, Lubbock Coronado 24
Aledo 34, Midlothian 28, OT
Alvin Shadow Creek 34, Texas City 0
Arlington Seguin 26, Cleburne 23
Austin LBJ 49, Austin Northeast 0
Austin William Travis 43, Austin Navarro 0
Azle 48, Crowley 47
Bastrop Cedar Creek 17, Bastrop 7
Brenham 35, Georgetown East View 30
Brownsville Memorial 34, Brownsville Porter 17
Burleson Centennial 37, Burleson 10
CC Calallen 49, Somerset 14
CC Miller 72, CC Carroll 7
CC Tuloso-Midway 24, SA Southside 21
Cedar Park 52, Pflugerville Connally 14
College Station 38, Waller 7
Colleyville Heritage 42, Carrollton Creekview 0
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 29, CC Ray 0
Corsicana 42, Dallas Gateway 7
Corsicana 42, Terrell 7
Dallas Kimball 59, Dallas Spruce 7
Dallas South Oak Cliff 41, Dallas Adamson 8
Denison 62, Lake Dallas 14
Denton 70, Carrollton Turner 0
Dripping Springs 43, Austin McCallum 21
Eagle Pass Winn 23, SA McCollum 7
Edcouch-Elsa 48, Pharr Valley View 3
Elgin 31, Marble Falls 12
Ennis 38, Royse City 21
EP Austin 42, EP Jefferson 6
EP Burges 23, EP Andress 16
EP Irvin 26, El Paso 23
Fort Bend Marshall 49, Fort Bend Willowridge 13
Friendswood 34, Galveston Ball 14
Frisco 31, Princeton 14
Frisco Independence 49, Frisco Heritage 7
Frisco Reedy 40, Frisco Memorial 0
Granbury 38, FW Arlington Heights 19
Greenville 49, North Forney 38
Gregory-Portland 17, Floresville 14
Huntsville 65, Cleveland 0
Hutto 34, Georgetown 18
Lewisville The Colony 47, Frisco Liberty 3
Lindale 37, Nacogdoches 10
Little Elm 42, Frisco Centennial 39
Longview Pine Tree 56, Mount Pleasant 25
Lucas Lovejoy 56, Frisco Lebanon Trail 20
Lufkin 24, Magnolia 18
Manvel 55, Houston Madison 0
Marshall 47, Hallsville 15
McKinney North 62, Texarkana Texas 41
Mesquite Poteet 44, Sherman 21
Mission Sharyland 43, Roma 3
N. Richland Hills Birdville 31, Grapevine 21
New Caney 63, Galena Park 6
Pflugerville Weiss 42, Leander Glenn 0
Port Lavaca Calhoun 55, Alice 7
Red Oak 77, Dallas Jefferson 0
Richmond Foster 56, Rosenberg Terry 14
Rosenberg Lamar 45, Bryan Rudder 16
SA Burbank 35, SA Jefferson 21
SA Veterans Memorial 64, SA Highlands 6
SA Wagner 61, SA Brackenridge 0
Saginaw 21, Saginaw Boswell 20
San Antonio Harlan 63, SA Harlandale 35
Seguin 50, Austin Crockett 0
Sharyland Pioneer 51, Mercedes 25
Sulphur Springs 32, Forney 13
Tomball 41, Conroe Caney Creek 19
Tyler 48, Wylie East 7
Victoria East 50, CC King 20
Waco University 30, Joshua 27
Whitehouse 25, Jacksonville 13
|CLASS 4A
Alvarado 58, North Dallas 0
Andrews 27, Hereford 26
Argyle 67, Sanger 6
Beeville Jones 50, SA Central Catholic 34
Boerne 28, SA Antonian 22
Brownwood 35, Grand Oaks 0
Caddo Mills 36, Ferris 15
Canyon 62, Big Spring 0
Carrollton Ranchview 49, Dallas Hillcrest 20
Carthage 35, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 14
Celina 58, Paris North Lamar 6
Center 59, Brownsboro 48
Clint Mountain View 55, Anthony 12
Crystal City 14, Dilley 6
Dumas 28, Borger 0
El Campo 33, Fulshear 29
Fairfield 31, Madisonville 15
Freeport Brazosport 21, Sealy 20
Gilmer 43, Bullard 7
Glen Rose 45, Gatesville 6
Hamshire-Fannett 15, Shepherd 8
Hidalgo 26, Brownsville St. Joseph 15
Kennedale 62, FW Western Hills 0
La Feria 49, Rio Hondo 28
La Vernia 56, Pearsall 0
Lake Worth 42, FW Benbrook 14
Levelland 26, Seminole 14
Liberty 56, Huntington 14
Longview Spring Hill 41, Silsbee 27
Lubbock Estacado 34, Clint 10
Midland Greenwood 74, Lamesa 14
Navasota 42, Houston North Forest 0
Needville 48, Bay City 27
Pampa 43, Dalhart 9
Paris 59, Anna 7
Pecos 34, Monahans 32
Pittsburg 20, Rusk 8
Pleasanton 47, Kingsville King 22
Raymondville 49, Orange Grove 6
Rio Grande City La Grulla 35, Port Isabel 34
Salado 31, Robinson 28
San Elizario 69, Tornillo 19
Sinton 52, Bruni 6
Snyder 14, Fort Stockton 12
Stafford 30, Yates 0
Waco Connally 34, Lorena 24
Waco La Vega 49, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 6
Wills Point 27, Hillsboro 21
Wilmer-Hutchins 43, Dallas Pinkston 14
Zapata 28, Ingleside 20
|CLASS 3A
Alpine 42, McCamey 7
Anahuac 18, Buna 14
Anson 27, Ballinger 20
Arp 36, Frankston 28
Atlanta 54, New Boston 6
Bangs 46, San Angelo Grape Creek 16
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 44, Troup 30
Brock 67, Bowie 7
Cameron Yoe 44, Katy Pope John 7
CC London 41, Monte Alto 7
Cisco 52, Merkel 8
Clifton 73, Venus 6
Clyde 61, Stamford 0
Coldspring-Oakhurst 42, Trinity 0
Coleman 49, San Angelo Texas Leadership 12
Commerce 40, Lone Oak 12
Cooper 55, Paris Chisum 12
Crane 50, Ozona 39
Diboll 43, Crockett 10
East Bernard 34, El Maton Tidehaven 24
Edgewood 38, Scurry-Rosser 28
Florence 42, Chilton 34
Franklin 48, Elkhart 22
Ganado 64, Bloomington 6
George West 34, Aransas Pass 10
Gladewater 22, New London West Rusk 19
Gladewater Sabine 52, Tatum 41
Grandview 52, Teague 7
Gunter 49, Sadler S&S Consolidated 0
Hebbronville 20, Santa Rosa 14
Henrietta 33, Nocona 7
Hooks 38, Redwater 0
Hughes Springs 29, Jefferson 28
Jourdanton 55, Karnes City 7
Lago Vista 41, Little River Academy 20
Lyford 20, Falfurrias 14
Marion 30, SA Cole 6
Mathis 46, Santa Gertrudis Academy 6
McGregor 20, Maypearl 17
Palmer 37, Buffalo 19
Paradise 49, Ponder 21
Pattonville Prairiland 48, Leonard 29
Pilot Point 45, Whitesboro 24
Poth 48, Poteet 27
Pottsboro 48, Van Alstyne 27
Rogers 45, Burton 7
San Diego 37, Bishop 6
Schulenburg 14, Danbury 0
Taft 47, Banquete 8
Troy 49, Jarrell 13
Universal City Randolph 35, Cotulla 13
West 33, Groesbeck 14
WF City View 20, Holliday 14
Winnsboro 37, White Oak 20
Winona 42, Alba-Golden 0
Woodville 48, Warren 20
|CLASS 2A
Agua Dulce 70, SA Brooks 0
Albany 50, Menard 6
Archer City 57, Chico 0
Austin Brentwood 35, Yorktown 13
Barksdale Nueces Canyon 64, Trent 0
Bogata Rivercrest 34, Big Sandy 21
Bruceville-Eddy 49, Itasca 6
Christoval 44, Roscoe 28
Clarendon 56, Plains 0
Cross Plains 42, Miles 6
Evadale 45, Saratoga West Hardin 34
Garrison 47, Linden-Kildare 14
Gorman 50, Morgan 0
Granger 42, SA Johnson 27
Grapeland 45, Burkeville 22
Hamilton 47, Bremond 21
Harleton 27, Timpson 7
Hawley 40, Seymour 14
Hearne 48, Thrall 25
Holland 40, Thorndale 13
Honey Grove 34, Cumby 12
Kenedy 61, Woodsboro 8
Leakey 52, Eden 6
Lovelady 51, Colmesneil 0
Marlin 33, Rosebud-Lott 0
Maud 30, Quinlan Boles 0
Muenster 12, Childress 6
New Deal 39, Lubbock Trinity 13
Petrolia 42, Hico 37
Quanah 57, Olney 19
Riesel 64, Moody 48
Santa Maria 21, Progreso 7
Shiner 63, Lexington 21
Snook 40, Bartlett 12
Springlake-Earth 22, Boys Ranch 20
Stratford 43, Perryton 13
Sudan 48, Smyer 14
Tom Bean 34, Era 6
Van Horn 54, Jal, N.M. 7
Vega 46, Memphis 0
Weimar 19, Flatonia 7
Winters 40, Iraan 6
Wolfe City 18, Celeste 14
|CLASS 1A
Apple Springs 22, Fort Worth THESA 6
Aspermont 56, Rule 6
Avalon 52, Trinidad 42
Balmorhea 82, EP Faith Christian 15
Blackwell 52, Veribest 6
Blanket 47, Santa Anna 0
Blum 66, Medina 19
Brookesmith 61, Lometa 16
Bynum 46, Iredell 44
Chillicothe 48, Moran 26
Coolidge 34, Calvert 31
Covington 72, Penelope 38
Cranfills Gap 64, Bluff Dale 14
Crowell 54, Bryson 48
Evant 52, Three Way 0
Garden City 78, Strawn 32
Gilmer Union Hill 52, Oakwood 6
Gordon 53, Zephyr 6
Grandfalls-Royalty 48, Fort Davis 0
Hermleigh 59, Bronte 20
Ira 56, Ropesville Ropes 8
Jayton 53, Rotan 0
Jonesboro 50, Aquilla 0
Knox City 116, Matador Motley County 94
Kress 46, Lazbuddie 36
Loop 59, Wellman-Union 14
Lueders-Avoca 58, Loraine 34
Marfa 45, Imperial Buena Vista 14
May 34, Newcastle 22
McLean 53, Happy 6
Mertzon Irion County 62, Roscoe Highland 44
Nazareth 70, Meadow 50
Oglesby 80, Prairie Lea 39
Paducah 75, Whitharral 30
Petersburg 76, Amherst 36
Richland Springs 88, SA FEAST 60
Robert Lee 52, Lenorah Grady 6
Rochelle 65, Mullin 0
Saint Jo 58, TACA Storm 8
Sidney 34, Gustine 26
Silverton 63, Hart 18
Spur 52, O'Donnell 0
Sterling City 74, Rankin 66
Turkey Valley 63, Lefors 16
Vernon Northside 62, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 41
Waco Methodist 74, Abbott 59
Water Valley 49, Paint Rock 0
Westbrook 46, Ackerly Sands 0
Whiteface 48, Lubbock All Saints 46
Woodson 56, Bowie Gold-Burg 8
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Argyle Liberty Christian 52, Austin Hyde Park 0
Austin Regents 42, SA Holy Cross 6
Beaumont Kelly 22, Deweyville 13
Bellaire Episcopal 52, Houston St. John's 7
Boerne Geneva 36, Shiner St. Paul 17
Bryan Allen Academy 46, Lake Jackson Brazosport 24
Bryan Brazos Christian 67, Somerville 6
Bullard Brook Hill 50, Willow Park Trinity Christian 0
CC John Paul 42, Schertz John Paul II 7
Cedar Park Summit 52, Cherokee 32
Dallas Bishop Dunne 48, Houston St. Pius X 8
Dallas Episcopal 61, Dallas Greenhill 6
Dallas Parish Episcopal 57, Fort Worth Christian 12
FW Nolan 37, Dallas Bishop Lynch 6
Garland Christian 72, McKinney Christian 24
Houston Christian 35, Dallas St. Mark 7
Houston Kinkaid 36, Tomball Concordia 9
Houston St. Thomas 14, China Spring 13
John Cooper 28, Arlington Oakridge 14
Longview Trinity 64, Dallas Tyler Street 39
Lubbock Christian 20, Tulia 13
Plano Prestonwood 37, FW All Saints 17
SA Christian 24, Austin St. Michael 13
SA Cornerstone 17, Midland Christian 14
The Woodlands Christian 63, Pasadena First Baptist 12
Tomball Rosehill 35, Iola 12
Tyler All Saints 21, Cushing 6
Victoria St. Joseph 60, Rocksprings 0
Waco Parkview Christian 50, Granbury Cornerstone 0
Watauga Harvest 58, UME Prep 0
|OTHER
Casady , Okla. 34, Irving Cistercian 6
Corinth Classical 41, Imagine Intl Academy of North Texas 0
Fort Bend Chargers 48, Orange Community Christian 46
FW Covenant Classical 58, Arlington St. Paul 8
Irving Faustina Academy 55, Tyler East Texas Christian 6
Joshua Johnson County 45, Tyler Willowbend 30
Lakeland Christian Academy 66, Dallas Academy 20
San Marcos Baptist Academy 27, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 21
Spring Branch Living Rock 64, Austin Hill Country 42
Tribe Consolidated 58, Seguin Lifegate 8
Tyler Heat 42, Fruitvale 26
Weatherford Christian 62, Dallas Fairhill 0
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Beaumont United vs. Beaumont West Brook, ppd. to Oct. 5th.
Centerville vs. San Augustine, ccd.
Forestburg vs. Savoy, ccd.
Longview Heritage vs. Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel, ccd.
Newton vs. Legacy School of Sport Sciences, ppd. to Oct. 5th.
West Orange-Stark vs. Jasper, ccd.
|Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/