Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Almira\/Coulee-Hartline 47, Odessa 44 Archbishop Murphy 65, Shorewood 59 Capital 83, River Ridge 43 Central Kitsap 45, Yelm 26 Clallam Bay 55, Chief Kitsap Academy 22 Cle Elum\/Roslyn 77, Goldendale 31 Columbia (White Salmon) 46, Castle Rock 40 Colville 66, Medical Lake 56 Cusick 57, Curlew 37 Deer Park 49, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 40 Eastlake 51, Redmond 15 Eastside Prep 54, Sultan 52 Eatonville 69, Montesano 47 Foss 61, Steilacoom 48 Freeman 88, Newport 60 Garfield-Palouse 54, Colton 45 Gig Harbor 73, North Thurston 51 Hermiston, Ore. 71, Pasco 21 Inchelium 62, Columbia (Hunters) 51 Jackson 79, Kamiak 59 La Conner 67, Concrete 27 La Salle 63, Wapato 52 Liberty Bell 72, Tonasket 43 Lincoln 54, Spanaway Lake 49 Lynden Christian 73, Nooksack Valley 52 Mark Morris 90, Hockinson 53 Meadowdale 57, Shorecrest 41 Mountain View 70, Heritage 53 Mt. Spokane 57, Mead 38 Northwest School 51, Seattle Academy 49 Oakesdale 75, St. John-Endicott\/Lacrosse 65 Oakville 85, North River 16 Orcas Island 67, Coupeville 64 Richland 83, Chiawana 61 Selah 71, Grandview 67 Southridge 60, Walla Walla 59 Springdale 82, Valley Christian 24 Tenino 62, Hoquiam 47 Timberline 79, Peninsula 52 Washington 64, Fife 58 Wishkah Valley 40, Mary Knight 38 Zillah 69, Royal 38 ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/