Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= CLASS 2A= \u00b6 Riesel 51, Valley Mills 44 \u00b6 Roscoe 28, Cross Plains 6 CLASS 1A= \u00b6 Follett 46, Claude 0 \u00b6 Gilmer Union Hill 70, Bowie Gold-Burg 18 \u00b6 Happy 58, McLean 6 \u00b6 Ira 70, Rotan 24 \u00b6 Jonesboro 57, Lometa 8 \u00b6 Knox City 65, Forestburg 0 \u00b6 Kress 56, Anton 0 \u00b6 Laird Hill Leverett\u2019s Chapel 54, Apple Springs 6 \u00b6 Lamesa Klondike 60, Southland 12 \u00b6 Matador Motley County 70, Guthrie 16 \u00b6 Morgan 107, Iredell 82 \u00b6 Oglesby 66, Bronte 20 \u00b6 Rankin 56, Ackerly Sands 8 \u00b6 Rochelle 64, Lohn 0 PRIVATE SCHOOLS= \u00b6 Austin Regents 38, Brownsville St. Joseph 28 \u00b6 Bellaire Episcopal 35, Houston St. John\u2019s 0 \u00b6 Boerne Geneva 42, Austin Brentwood 7 OTHER= \u00b6 Loop def. Welch Dawson , forfeit \u00b6 McCamey def. TLC Midland , forfeit \u00b6 Oakwood def. Tyler Kings Academy , forfeit \u00b6 Throckmorton def. Lueders-Avoca , forfeit POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Priddy vs. Mount Calm, ccd. ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/