Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 16, Shelton 14

Bainbridge 24, North Mason 20

Bellevue 56, Juanita 0

Blaine 35, Nooksack Valley 21

Blanchet 16, Ballard 12

Bremerton 19, Port Angeles 13

Camas 17, Union 7

Cashmere 22, Chelan 12

Central Valley 50, Ridgeline 14

Chiawana 64, Pasco 7

Cle Elum/Roslyn 48, Highland 0

Curtis 56, Bethel 26

Davenport 42, Reardan 18

Eastmont 36, Davis 8

Eatonville 40, Hoquiam 12

Edmonds-Woodway 3, Arlington 0

Eisenhower 31, Wenatchee 10

Elgin, Ore. 80, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram 6

Ellensburg 28, East Valley (Yakima) 6

Enumclaw 31, White River 6

Ferris 32, Cheney 6

Foster 60, Evergreen (Seattle) 14

Gig Harbor 28, River Ridge 6

Goldendale 60, White Swan 8

Gonzaga Prep 28, Mt. Spokane 20

Granite Falls 13, South Whidbey 12

Hermiston, Ore. 22, Hanford 21

Highline 44, Interlake 0

Hockinson 40, Washougal 0

Kamiak 48, Issaquah 22

Kamiakin 54, Sunnyside 19

Kelso 49, Battle Ground 6

La Center 31, Castle Rock 14

Lake Stevens 34, Glacier Peak 28

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 20, Freeman 17

Liberty (Spangle) 40, Asotin 13

Liberty 52, Lake Washington 14

Liberty Bell 56, Bridgeport 0

Lynden 14, Sedro-Woolley 6

Mariner 33, Jackson 13

Mark Morris 48, R.A. Long 7

Marysville-Pilchuck 56, Shorecrest 8

Mead 21, Lewis and Clark 17

Mercer Island 35, Newport-Bellevue 8

Montesano 31, Elma 6

Moses Lake 56, West Valley (Yakima) 17

Mount Baker 54, Meridian 22

Mount Tahoma 48, Stadium 0

Mount Vernon 50, Bellingham 6

Naches Valley 54, La Salle 6

Naselle 54, Chief Leschi 16

Neah Bay 40, Lummi 30

Newport 36, Colville 16

North Kitsap 56, Kingston 0

Oroville 56, Pateros 0

Pomeroy 62, Liberty Christian 6

Prairie 25, Heritage 20

Prosser 28, Ephrata 21

Pullman 24, North Central 8

Raymond 54, Ilwaco 8

Renton 48, Lindbergh 6

Ridgefield 47, Woodland 14

River View 39, Warden 13

Riverside 48, Medical Lake 0

Royal 54, Connell 0

Sehome 44, Cedarcrest 0

Selah 42, Grandview 16

Shadle Park 30, Clarkston 27

Skyview 58, Nelson, Ore. 0

Spanaway Lake 32, Lakes 21

Springdale 46, Inchelium 6

Squalicum 34, Burlington-Edison 13

Stanwood 49, Lynnwood 14

Steilacoom 49, Fife 7

Sumner 49, Olympia 13

Timberline 35, North Thurston 3

Toppenish 14, Zillah 7

Tumwater 48, Centralia 6

W. F. West 35, Black Hills 0

West Valley (Spokane) 35, Rogers (Spokane) 6

Winlock 48, Republic 0

Yelm 43, Central Kitsap 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Archbishop Murphy vs. Lakewood, ccd.

Clallam Bay vs. Mary Knight, ccd.

King's vs. Cedar Park Christian (Bothell), ccd.

Toutle Lake vs. Kalama, ccd.

Wilbur-Creston vs. Almira/Coulee-Hartline, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com