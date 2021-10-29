Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= CLASS 6A= \u00b6 EP Franklin 25, EP Americas 21 CLASS 4A= \u00b6 Lubbock Estacado 21, Levelland 0 CLASS 3A= \u00b6 Frankston 34, Linden-Kildare 12 CLASS 1A= \u00b6 Blanket 1, Brookesmith 0 \u00b6 Lazbuddie 56, Cotton Center 6 OTHER= \u00b6 Arlington St. Paul 42, Dallas Academy 16 \u00b6 Balmorhea def. Dell City , forfeit \u00b6 Grapevine def. FW Trimble Tech , forfeit \u00b6 Lamesa Klondike def. Wilson , forfeit \u00b6 Marlin def. Dawson , forfeit \u00b6 Petersburg def. Lorenzo , forfeit POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Sabine Pass vs. Evadale, ccd. ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/ ___ Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http:\/\/ScoreStream.com