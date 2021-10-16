Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Almira\/Coulee-Hartline 58, Wellpinit 6 Anacortes 34, Cedarcrest 10 Arlington 28, Marysville-Pilchuck 14 Auburn 71, Kent Meridian 20 Bellarmine Prep 34, Rogers (Puyallup) 6 Bellevue 53, Liberty 7 Bellingham 22, Friday Harbor 9 Bothell 31, Woodinville 21 Brewster 51, Manson 8 Bridgeport 40, Pateros 14 Camas 28, Tumwater 26 Cascade (Everett) 55, Shorewood 14 Cascade (Leavenworth) 24, Cashmere 19 Castle Rock 42, Seton Catholic 40 Centralia 29, Hoquiam 14 Chiawana 36, Southridge 15 Cle Elum\/Roslyn 30, White Swan 12 Colfax 30, Chewelah 27 College Place 23, Kiona-Benton 13 Columbia (Burbank) 58, Warden 21 Connell 28, Wahluke 13 Coupeville 46, La Conner 0 Cusick 56, Selkirk 6 Davenport 49, Kettle Falls 8 Davis 34, Eisenhower 28, 2OT Deer Park 14, Colville 8 East Valley (Spokane) 35, Rogers (Spokane) 24 East Valley (Yakima) 48, Grandview 10 Eastlake 27, Mount Si 20 Eastmont 41, Hanford 0 Eastside Catholic 28, Rainier Beach 27 Eatonville 51, Elma 6 Edmonds-Woodway 32, Marysville-Getchell 0 Everett 34, Meridian 22 Ferndale 48, Stanwood 30 Forks 69, Morton\/White Pass 0 Freeman 63, Medical Lake 0 Garfield 49, Seattle Prep 42 Gig Harbor 29, Capital 7 Glacier Peak 27, North Creek 19, 4OT Gonzaga Prep 34, Lewis and Clark 7 Granite Falls 46, Vashon Island 7 Heritage 27, Battle Ground 10 Highline 41, Lindbergh 6 Hockinson 45, Mark Morris 14 Ilwaco 6, North Beach 0 Ingraham 11, West Seattle 10 Interlake 35, Foster 0 Juanita 38, Mercer Island 6 Kamiakin 48, Pasco 7 Kelso 42, Evergreen (Vancouver) 10 King's 49, South Whidbey 0 La Center 57, Columbia (Hunters) 0 Lake Roosevelt 41, Tonasket 16 Liberty Bell 47, Entiat 8 Lincoln 36, Franklin 6 Lind-Ritzville\/Sprague 49, Reardan 7 Lynden 23, Sehome 7 Lynnwood 21, Mountlake Terrace 7 Monroe 62, Shorecrest 0 Mountain View 17, Prairie 14 Mt. Rainier 49, Tahoma 48 Mt. Spokane 38, Mead 24 Naches Valley 73, Wapato 0 Napavine 61, Raymond 21 Naselle 70, Vernonia, Ore. 35 Nathan Hale 36, Chief Sealth 35 North Kitsap 56, Bremerton 21 Oak Harbor 27, Mount Vernon 7 Olympic 62, Kingston 7 Omak 28, Quincy 14 Pe Ell\/Willapa Valley 39, Rainier 28 Pomeroy 76, DeSales 44 Port Angeles 27, Bainbridge 7 Prosser 19, Othello 7 Puyallup 24, Emerald Ridge 21 Redmond 24, Skyline 9 Renton 21, Sammamish 7 Richland 49, Walla Walla 27 Ridgefield 34, Columbia River 7 Selah 6, Ephrata 0 Sequim 29, North Mason 28 Shelton 36, Black Hills 6 Snohomish 30, Meadowdale 7 Squalicum 34, Sedro-Woolley 14 Stevenson 32, King's Way Christian School 27 Sultan 30, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 18 Tenino 32, Montesano 26 Thomas Jefferson 33, Kentlake 9 Timberline 37, River Ridge 32 Todd Beamer 14, Decatur 13 Toppenish 40, La Salle 0 University 40, Ferris 6 W. F. West 45, Aberdeen\/Wishkah Valley Co-op 14 Washougal 41, R.A. Long 10 West Valley (Spokane) 21, Ridgeline 20 West Valley (Yakima) 28, Wenatchee 7 White River 27, Clover Park 14 Winlock 69, Oakville 8 Woodland 21, Hudson's Bay 0 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Ellensburg vs. Lakewood, ccd. Muckleshoot Tribal School vs. Quilcene, ccd. Newport vs. Clarkston, ccd. Wahkiakum vs. Adna, ccd. ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/ ___ Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http:\/\/ScoreStream.com