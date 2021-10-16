Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Abernathy 33, Idalou 10 Abilene 48, Wolfforth Frenship 28 Abilene Christian 57, Lubbock All Saints 42 Addison Trinity 33, Fort Worth Christian 20 Albany 57, Hico 0 Aldine Nimitz 38, Aldine Eisenhower 31 Aledo 35, Mansfield Timberview 21 Alief Hastings 14, Alief Elsik 7 Allen 38, Denton Guyer 31 Alpine 47, Tornillo 0 Alto 46, Jewett Leon 0 Alvin Shadow Creek 49, Alvin 13 Alvord 36, Collinsville 25 Amarillo 34, Lubbock Coronado 27 Anton 51, Cotton Center 6 Archer City 43, Electra 7 Arlington Grace Prep 49, Dallas Shelton 0 Arlington Martin 68, Arlington Bowie 14 Arlington Pantego Christian 42, Dallas Covenant 7 Arlington Seguin 14, Joshua 9 Aubrey 48, Sanger 28 Austin Bowie 51, Austin Akins 6 Austin Brentwood 48, SA St. Anthony's 0 Austin LBJ 40, Fredericksburg 14 Austin McCallum 56, Austin Navarro 0 Austin SPC 62, Keene Smith 0 Austin St. Dominic Savio 20, Houston The Village 18 Austin St. Michael 51, Brownsville St. Joseph 6 Austin TSD 62, St Augustine 12 Avalon 56, Bynum 37 Azle 49, Granbury 21 Azle Christian School 46, Sherman Texoma 0 Balmorhea 52, Grandfalls-Royalty 6 Bangs 43, Ingram Moore 21 Banquete 33, Santa Rosa 12 Barbers Hill 58, Santa Fe 7 Bastrop 21, Georgetown East View 18 Bay Area Christian 42, Houston Lutheran North 14 Baytown Sterling 27, Baytown Goose Creek 17 Beaumont Legacy Christian 68, Houston Texas Christian 47 Beaumont West Brook 21, Humble Kingwood 18 Beckville 63, Linden-Kildare 12 Beeville Jones 27, Alice 21 Bells 57, Lone Oak 14 Bellville 42, Sealy 7 Ben Bolt 44, Riviera Kaufer 0 Blackwell 60, Abilene Texas Leadership 7 Blanco 33, Luling 14 Blum 64, Covington 45 Boerne-Champion 45, Kerrville Tivy 20 Borden County 61, Meadow 16 Bosqueville 34, Valley Mills 12 Bovina 22, Ropesville Ropes 15 Breckenridge 37, Early 20 Brenham 44, Pflugerville Connally 0 Brock 70, Ponder 20 Bronte 38, Robert Lee 16 Brownfield 48, Kermit 25 Brownsboro 33, Bullard 28 Brownsville Porter 27, Brownsville Lopez 24 Bruni 7, Benavides 0 Bryan Brazos Christian 48, Tomball Rosehill 0 Bryan Christian Homeschool 69, Stephenville FAITH 29 Bryan Rudder 17, Fulshear 12 Buda Johnson 42, SA Harlandale 9 Bulverde Bracken 56, Fredericksburg Heritage 8 Burkeville def. High Island, forfeit Burleson 48, Waco University 12 Burleson Centennial 28, Mansfield Legacy 7 Burton 49, Bartlett 0 Bushland 20, Amarillo River Road 14 Byron Nelson 45, Keller Fossil Ridge 42 CC Flour Bluff 24, CC Moody 21 CC London 27, Falfurrias 0 CC West Oso 57, Robstown 26 Caddo Mills 50, Farmersville 24 Canadian 62, Dimmitt 6 Canutillo 43, EP Ysleta 7 Canyon Randall 51, Plainview 25 Carrizo Springs 18, Bandera 0 Carrollton Smith 53, Dallas Sunset 0 Carthage 28, Jasper 0 Cedar Park 37, Leander 14 Cedar Park Vista Ridge 45, Round Rock Westwood 2 Celeste 34, Honey Grove 14 Celina 70, Krum 7 Center 60, Shepherd 44 Centerville 56, Groveton 6 Channelview 56, Pasadena Memorial 17 Childress 40, Friona 35 Chilton 49, Hubbard 0 China Spring 41, Gatesville 10 Christoval 53, Menard 0 Cibolo Steele 21, Schertz Clemens 0 Cisco 69, De Leon 0 Clarksville 35, Detroit 34 Clear Brook 36, Clute Brazoswood 27 Clear Falls 38, Houston Clear Lake 7 Clifton 33, Buffalo 32 Clint 53, Clint Mountain View 35 Clint Horizon 48, EP Parkland 28 Clyde 61, San Angelo Texas Leadership 22 Coldspring-Oakhurst 53, Elkhart 14 Coleman 42, Goldthwaite 6 College Station 76, Cleveland 0 Colleyville Heritage 35, Mansfield Summit 34 Colmesneil 54, Malakoff Cross Roads 6 Colorado City 28, Haskell 27 Columbus 35, Yoakum 28 Commerce 31, Howe 21 Coolidge 44, Trinidad 7 Cooper 50, Bogata Rivercrest 8 Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 66, CC Carroll 24 Corrigan-Camden 14, Anderson-Shiro 8 Corsicana 41, Sulphur Springs 38 Crane 46, Anthony 6 Cranfills Gap 28, Morgan 14 Crawford 41, Rio Vista 6 Crosby 57, Texas City 28 Crosbyton 20, Hamlin 0 Crystal City 28, Pearsall 7 Cuero 35, Giddings 7 Cushing 42, Overton 6 Cypress Community Christian 52, Woodlands Legacy Prep 6 Cypress Park 35, Cypress Bridgeland 13 Daingerfield 46, Redwater 0 Dalhart 41, Littlefield 32 Dallas Academy 64, Grayson Christian 26 Dallas Christian 64, McKinney Christian 0 Dallas Episcopal 50, Houston Christian 7 Dallas First Baptist 32, Tyler Gorman 23 Dallas Highland Park 59, McKinney North 24 Dallas Parish Episcopal 49, Dallas Bishop Lynch 13 Davenport 77, Austin LASA 0 Dawson 56, Axtell 34 De Soto 45, Cedar Hill 0 Decatur 42, Lake Worth 28 Del Rio 46, Laredo Nixon 28 Denver City 45, Slaton 2 Devine 33, Hondo 14 Diboll 35, Palestine Westwood 0 Dripping Springs 47, SA Veterans Memorial 21 Dublin 21, Jacksboro 20 Dumas 30, Ulysses, Kan. 6 Duncanville 52, Waxahachie 3 EP Austin 41, EP Irvin 0 EP Burges 35, EP Andress 34 EP Franklin 51, EP Socorro 0 EP Pebble Hills 35, EP Coronado 7 EP Riverside 59, Fabens 12 Eagle Pass 21, Laredo Alexander 16 Eagle Pass Winn 47, Laredo Martin 12 East Bernard 49, Danbury 13 East Chambers 37, Buna 28 Eastland 21, Comanche 20 Edcouch-Elsa 63, PSJA Memorial 0 Edgewood 51, Dallas Gateway 8 Edna 33, Orange Grove 12 El Campo 69, Freeport Brazosport 47 El Maton Tidehaven 70, Wallis Brazos 13 El Paso 45, EP Bowie 27 El Paso Eastlake 59, EP Eastwood 41 Eldorado 53, Rocksprings 6 Ennis 66, Crandall 21 Era 38, Chico 24 Euless Trinity 56, FW Chisholm Trail 7 Evadale 40, Hull-Daisetta 6 Everman 44, Cleburne 0 FW Benbrook 43, FW Western Hills 13 FW Brewer 37, Abilene Cooper 14 FW Country Day 29, Casady, Okla. 0 FW Covenant Classical 78, Baird 30 FW Lake Country 83, FW Calvary 6 FW Nolan 29, FW All Saints 7 FW Southwest Christian 57, Frisco Legacy Christian 12 FW Wyatt 79, Carrollton Creekview 73 Fairfield 28, Kemp 14 Falls City 42, Louise 0 Farwell 55, Sanford-Fritch 7 Ferris 21, Godley 13 Fischer Canyon Lake 39, Taylor 17 Floresville 40, Lockhart 27 Forney 35, Greenville 0 Forsan 50, Anson 27 Fort Bend Christian 53, Frassati Catholic 0 Fort Bend Marshall 56, Fort Bend Willowridge 7 Fort Worth THESA 56, Joshua Johnson County 8 Fort Worth YMLA 63, Austin Achieve 7 Franklin 73, Florence 6 Friendswood 28, La Porte 3 Frisco 28, Denison 14 Frisco Independence 44, Frisco Centennial 24 Frisco Lone Star 33, Frisco Wakeland 3 Fruitvale 35, Campbell 18 Gainesville 41, Burkburnett 21 Galena Park 28, Houston Waltrip 0 Galveston Ball 23, Baytown Lee 13 Garden City 58, Marfa 0 Garland Lakeview Centennial 60, South Garland 20 Garland Rowlett 24, North Garland 7 Georgetown 41, Austin Anderson 26 Gilmer 26, Pittsburg 13 Gilmer Union Hill 70, Savoy 0 Gladewater 44, Jefferson 12 Gladewater Sabine 42, White Oak 14 Gladewater Union Grove 13, Big Sandy 12 Glen Rose 28, Hillsboro 21 Goliad 55, Aransas Pass 14 Gordon 54, Bluff Dale 0 Graham 7, Iowa Park 0 Grand Prairie 25, Arlington Lamar 20 Grand Saline 43, Quitman 0 Grandview 56, Dallas A+ Academy 0 Granger 41, Iola 0 Grapevine Faith 53, Flower Mound Coram Deo 6 Gregory-Portland 27, CC King 0 Groesbeck 43, Eustace 20 Gruver 51, Booker 12 Guthrie 84, Southland 38 Hale Center 54, Tahoka 0 Hallettsville 48, Boling 6 Hallsville 26, Mount Pleasant 20 Haltom 51, FW Paschal 20 Hamshire-Fannett 34, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 7 Happy 60, White Deer 15 Hardin 22, Kirbyville 8 Harlingen 17, San Benito 0 Harlingen Marine Military 55, Houston KIPP 0 Harlingen South 49, Donna North 7 Hart 58, Chillicothe 12 Hawkins 36, Frankston 14 Hawley 42, Stamford 0 Hearne 25, Thrall 0 Hebbronville 43, Skidmore-Tynan 12 Henrietta 47, Nocona 14 Hermleigh 47, Roby 0 Hewitt Midway 27, Waco 18 Hidalgo 20, Kingsville King 0 Hitchcock 35, Hempstead 0 Holliday 26, Callisburg 6 Hooks 35, Paris Chisum 33 Houston Kinkaid 31, Bellaire Episcopal 24 Houston Lutheran South 24, Victoria St. Joseph 7 Houston Milby def. Wisdom, forfeit Houston Second Baptist 34, The Woodlands Christian 23 Houston St. John's 49, Dallas St. Mark 13 Houston St. Thomas 35, SA Antonian 14 Houston Sterling 57, Houston Austin 27 Houston Stratford 24, Houston Memorial 17 Houston Westside 41, Houston Heights 19 Huntington 27, Trinity 6 Ira 52, Rotan 38 Irving MacArthur 48, Irving 26 Italy 45, Kerens 0 Jersey Village 35, Cypress Ridge 17 John Cooper 62, Dallas Greenhill 26 Johnson City 58, Brackett 0 Jonesboro 70, Evant 8 Jourdanton 12, Universal City Randolph 6 Justin Northwest 43, Crowley 0 Katy Paetow 74, Rosenberg Terry 0 Katy Taylor 39, Katy Mayde Creek 22 Katy Tompkins 47, Katy Morton Ranch 0 Keller 38, Keller Timber Creek 14 Kenedy 46, Freer 30 Kilgore 41, Tyler Chapel Hill 20 Killeen Ellison 55, Copperas Cove 7 Killeen Harker Heights 57, Killeen Shoemaker 56, OT Klein Collins 36, Klein Cain 21 Klein Oak 31, Tomball 14 Knox City 76, Crowell 28 Kress 78, Petersburg 31 La Feria 51, Rio Grande City La Grulla 34 La Marque 17, Brookshire Royal 16 La Pryor 20, Charlotte 16 Lake Travis 52, Del Valle 17 Lampasas 31, Burnet 16 Lancaster 56, Carrollton Turner 0 League City Clear Springs 49, League City Clear Creek 21 Leander Glenn 55, Elgin 0 Leonard 39, Blue Ridge 0 Lewisville 44, Plano 15 Lewisville Flower Mound 42, Plano East 35 Lewisville Hebron 34, Coppell 12 Lewisville Marcus 37, Plano West 14 Lewisville The Colony 50, Frisco Heritage 36 Liberty Hill 21, Marble Falls 14 Lindale 64, Athens 29 Lindsay 43, Tioga 25 Lingleville 60, Gorman 58 Little River Academy 49, Caldwell 7 Livingston 49, Splendora 14 Llano 13, Lago Vista 10 Lometa 60, Zephyr 15 Longview 56, Sherman 14 Lorena 63, McGregor 0 Los Fresnos 44, Weslaco 21 Lovelady 44, Pineland West Sabine 18 Lubbock Christ The King 60, Amarillo San Jacinto 12 Lubbock Christian 22, Lubbock Trinity 10 Lubbock Cooper 20, WF Rider 12 Lubbock Estacado 62, Borger 0 Lubbock Kingdom Prep 62, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 16 Lubbock Roosevelt 58, Big Lake Reagan County 0 Lucas Christian 49, Denton Calvary 0 Lucas Lovejoy 55, Lake Dallas 7 Lumberton 24, Huffman Hargrave 16 Magnolia West 21, Magnolia 14 Malakoff 38, Teague 0 Mansfield Lake Ridge 44, Mansfield 37 Manvel 48, Richmond Foster 14 Marble Falls Faith 52, Austin Veritas 6 Marlin 40, Cayuga 7 Marshall 26, Whitehouse 14 Mart 52, Bremond 0 Mason 49, Harper 7 Maud 41, Cumby 8 May 58, Santa Anna 0 Maypearl 21, Dallas Madison 8 McAllen Memorial 42, Donna 14 McCamey 42, Wink 32 McKinney Boyd 48, Little Elm 44 Medina 60, Leakey 56 Melissa 51, Anna 19 Mertzon Irion County 49, Paint Rock 0 Mesquite 27, North Mesquite 13 Midland Legacy 65, Odessa 0 Midlothian 42, Red Oak 27 Midlothian Heritage 64, Waxahachie Life 0 Miles 49, Junction 7 Millsap 25, Merkel 21 Mineral Wells 28, Vernon 7 Montgomery 35, A&M Consolidated 28 Mount Calm 80, Eagle Christian 43 Mount Vernon 56, Bonham 0 Muenster 16, Windthorst 8 Muenster Sacred Heart 51, FW Temple Christian 0 N. Richland Hills Richland 36, N. Richland Hills Birdville 29 Nacogdoches 27, Jacksonville 14 Natalia 50, Nixon-Smiley 6 Navasota 33, La Grange 21 Nederland 41, Dayton 14 New Braunfels 25, SA Wagner 22 New Braunfels Baptist 32, SA Town East Christian 28 New Braunfels Canyon 53, Kyle Lehman 0 New Deal 35, Post 6 New Home 55, Smyer 24 New London West Rusk 62, Winona 0 New Waverly 24, Hemphill 14 Newton 61, Warren 6 Normangee 56, Grapeland 36 North Crowley 48, Hurst Bell 3 Odem 60, Monte Alto 0 Odessa Permian 34, Midland 23 Olton 37, Boys Ranch 6 Omaha Pewitt 36, De Kalb 21 Ozona 53, Center Point 6 PSJA North 49, PSJA 23 Palestine 38, Henderson 28 Palmer 51, Scurry-Rosser 33 Panhandle 67, Stinnett West Texas 12 Paradise 31, Bowie 20 Paris 28, Terrell 7 Pasadena First Baptist 46, Houston Westbury Christian 0 Pasadena South Houston 34, Pasadena Rayburn 6 Pearland 36, Alief Taylor 30 Pearland Dawson 24, Houston Strake Jesuit 21 Peaster 55, Boyd 21 Perryton 44, Levelland 10 Pflugerville Weiss 28, Pflugerville 19 Pilot Point 34, Whitesboro 28 Plains 38, Morton 16 Plano Prestonwood 24, Argyle Liberty Christian 6 Port Arthur Memorial 34, Beaumont United 9 Port Isabel 27, Rio Hondo 24 Port Neches-Groves 56, Humble Kingwood Park 40 Poteet 36, Cotulla 14 Poth 56, George West 7 Pottsboro 42, Mineola 14 Premont 22, Santa Maria 6 Quanah 42, Munday 14 Quinlan Boles 44, Simms Bowie 20 Quinlan Ford 62, Wills Point 0 Ranger 30, Bryson 18 Rankin 66, Lubbock Home School Titans 8 Red Oak Ovilla 62, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 50 Rice 31, Corsicana Mildred 24, OT Richardson Pearce 52, Richardson 13 Richland Springs 92, Cherokee 70 Robinson 50, Jarrell 43 Rochelle 52, Lohn 0 Rockport-Fulton 49, Ingleside 14 Rogers 43, Lexington 41 Roma 52, Pharr Valley View 14 Roscoe 26, Ralls 14 Rosebud-Lott 46, Moody 20 Round Rock 51, Round Rock McNeil 7 Royse City 55, North Forney 13 Rusk 31, Madisonville 28 SA Alamo Heights 47, Castroville Medina Valley 7 SA Central Catholic 51, Houston St. Pius X 21 SA Churchill 28, LEE 14 SA Cole 36, Lytle 7 SA Cornerstone 69, Westlake Academy 0 SA East Central 30, Converse Judson 28 SA Highlands 21, SA Lanier 20 SA Kennedy 14, SA Brackenridge 7 SA Northside Brennan 54, SA Northside O'Connor 7 SA Reagan 56, SA MacArthur 7 SA Southside 34, Rio Grande City 21 SA St. Gerard 44, SA Lutheran 30 SA Texas Military 41, SA Christian 13 Salado 28, Waco Connally 7 San Angelo Grape Creek 20, Ballinger 13 San Antonio Harlan 24, SA Northside Holmes 13 San Antonio Southwest Legacy 16, SA Southwest 10 San Diego 24, Lyford 6 San Marcos 38, Austin High 10 San Saba 44, Winters 12 Sanderson 56, Dell City 6 Santa Gertrudis Academy 35, Progreso 0 Santo 42, Cross Plains 6 Saratoga West Hardin 36, KIPP Sunnyside 0 Schulenburg 49, Weimar 0 Seagraves 42, Iraan 7 Seguin 37, SA McCollum 14 Seymour 40, Olney 28 Shallowater 55, Lamesa 12 Shamrock 38, Wheeler 3 Shelbyville 32, Garrison 26 Shiner 42, Flatonia 0 Shiner St. Paul 47, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 20 Sidney 52, Rising Star 18 Silsbee 19, Bridge City 14 Sinton 48, Raymondville 0 Smithson Valley 41, SA South San Antonio 6 Smithville 35, Gonzales 19 Smoking for Jesus Ministry 58, Williamson County Home School 28 Snook 30, Somerville 22 Snyder 28, Monahans 21 Somerset 21, La Vernia 14 Sonora 28, Brady 22 Spearman 47, Amarillo Highland Park 12 Spring Dekaney 56, Aldine 0 Springlake-Earth def. Lorenzo, forfeit Spur 74, Vernon Northside 18 St. Mary's Hall 78, New Braunfels Christian 46 Stafford 35, Needville 14 Stanton 30, Coahoma 17 Stephenville 56, Alvarado 0 Sterling City 62, Roscoe Highland 8 Stockdale 48, Karnes City 33 Stratford 64, Sunray 7 Strawn 54, Three Way 7 Sundown 46, Floydada 7 Sunnyvale 36, Nevada Community 0 Sweeny 48, Wharton 0 Sweetwater 34, Midland Greenwood 28 Tatum 30, Atlanta 20 Temple 50, Belton 15 Temple Holy Trinity 60, Concordia 34 Tenaha 31, Mount Enterprise 0 Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 21, Longview Spring Hill 15 Texarkana Pleasant Grove 60, Paris North Lamar 0 Texarkana Texas 38, Longview Pine Tree 0 The Woodlands 48, Conroe Oak Ridge 24, OT Thorndale 40, Bruceville-Eddy 0 Three Rivers 49, Bloomington 6 Throckmorton 57, Haskell Paint Creek 0 Timpson 61, San Augustine 5 Tolar 70, Hamilton 6 Trent 52, Olfen 7 Trenton 55, Tom Bean 6 Troup 28, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 22 Turkey Valley 60, Claude 14 Tuscola Jim Ned 37, Wall 20 Tyler 48, Wylie East 10 Tyler Legacy 49, Mesquite Horn 27 Valera Panther Creek 44, Brookesmith 39 Van 62, Mexia 6 Van Vleck 27, Altair Rice 6 Vanderbilt Industrial 58, Palacios 14 Victoria West 66, CC Ray 14 Vidor 29, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 12 WF City View 40, Valley View 13 WF Hirschi 40, Springtown 30 Waco La Vega 49, Brownwood 33 Waco Live Oak Classical 84, Plano Coram Deo 80 Waco Methodist 72, Community Christian 26 Waco Reicher 35, Tyler All Saints 0 Waller 14, New Caney Porter 7, OT Walnut Springs 52, Kopperl 6 Waskom 77, Queen City 14 Watauga Harvest 30, Arlington St. Paul 24 Water Valley 67, Veribest 0 Weatherford 42, Saginaw Boswell 22 Wellington 56, Memphis 0 Weslaco East 48, La Joya Palmview 12 West 14, Whitney 10 West Columbia 55, Bay City 27 West Orange-Stark 27, Orangefield 7 Whiteface 78, Wellman-Union 32 Whitewright 14, Sadler S&S Consolidated 0 Whitharral 62, Amherst 54 Willis 27, The Woodlands College Park 21, 2OT Wimberley 70, Manor New Tech 8 Winnsboro 48, Emory Rains 26 Wolfe City 18, Como-Pickton 13 Woodsboro 18, Runge 7 Woodson 60, Moran 14 Woodville 46, Cleveland Tarkington 14 Wortham 63, Frost 0 Wylie Prep 52, Decatur Victory Christian 6 Yorktown 56, Pettus 0 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= CC Calallen vs. CC Miller, ppd. to Oct 16th. Edinburg Vela vs. La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, ccd. Sabine Pass vs. Deweyville, ccd.