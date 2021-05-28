Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Cashmere 53, Quincy 39 Gonzaga Prep 43, Ferris 36 Lewis and Clark 67, Cheney 44 University 70, Mead 60 Woodland 76, Ridgefield 34 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bellarmine Prep 53, South Kitsap 34 Clarkston 60, Shadle Park 39 Colfax 56, Liberty (Spangle) 51 Ellensburg 66, Prosser 52 Overlake School 51, University Prep 24 Trout Lake 35, Mannahouse Christian, Ore. 18 Walla Walla Academy 49, Dayton/Waitsburg 28 West Valley (Spokane) 70, Pullman 45 ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/ More for youSportsFairfield stays alive in MAAC baseball tournament with...By Dave BorgesSportsUConn women to play Louisville next season at Mohegan SunBy Doug Bonjour