Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 53, Curlew 30
Archbishop Murphy 50, Lynnwood 46
Ballard 38, Roosevelt 23
Bear Creek School 60, University Prep 59
Bickleton 49, Trout Lake 46
Cheney 70, East Valley (Spokane) 60
Chewelah 58, Wilbur-Creston 43
Chiawana 92, Kennewick 82
Cle Elum/Roslyn 64, Highland 33
College Place 80, Connell 69
Columbia River 51, Washougal 32
Crescent def. Clallam Bay, forfeit
Deer Park 68, Medical Lake 39
Edmonds-Woodway 67, Shorewood 64
Ellensburg 75, Selah 45
Montesano 70, Elma 61
Friday Harbor 46, La Conner 41
Garfield 57, Franklin 24
Garfield-Palouse 55, Pomeroy 38
Glacier Peak 88, Mount Vernon 49
Hoquiam 66, Forks 59
Jackson 64, Cascade (Everett) 49
Kamiakin 73, Pasco 38
La Salle 72, Naches Valley 51
Lake Stevens 74, Monroe 51
Lake Washington 63, Juanita 44
Mariner 56, Kamiak 55
Mark Morris 52, Ridgefield 46
Marysville-Getchell 76, Oak Harbor 34
Marysville-Pilchuck 65, Everett 35
Meadowdale 56, Mountlake Terrace 51
Mercer Island 52, Bellevue 48
Naselle 90, Three Rivers Christian School 38
Overlake School 54, Bush 34
Prosser 69, Grandview 68
Pullman 50, West Valley (Spokane) 47
Royal 59, Kiona-Benton 31
Seattle Christian 57, Charles Wright Academy 49
Shorecrest 76, Cedarcrest 69
Southridge 72, Hanford 57
Toppenish 84, Quincy 63
Tumwater 54, Black Hills 51
Walla Walla 87, Hermiston, Ore. 57
West Valley (Yakima) 69, Moses Lake 46
Woodland 55, Hockinson 52
Yakama Tribal 90, Sunnyside Christian 47
Zillah 89, Goldendale 47
4A KingCo=
Play In=
Eastlake 38, North Creek 37
Mount Si 70, Inglemoor 48
Skyline 56, Redmond 53
Woodinville 69, Issaquah 67
4A NPSL=
First Place=
Auburn 50, Kentwood 40
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burlington-Edison 71, Squalicum 34
Chewelah 61, Wilbur-Creston 28
Chiawana 62, Kennewick 46
Clallam Bay 71, Crescent 13
Connell 62, College Place 36
Curlew 57, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 53
Deer Park 45, Medical Lake 43
East Valley (Spokane) 61, Cheney 41
Eastmont 43, Davis 38
Eastside Catholic 87, Bainbridge 29
Edmonds-Woodway 52, Shorewood 29
Eisenhower 51, Wenatchee 49
Ellensburg 63, Selah 45
Elma 60, Montesano 52
Ephrata 46, Othello 32
Glacier Peak 51, Mount Vernon 33
Grandview 61, Prosser 53
Hermiston, Ore. 53, Walla Walla 42
Highland 47, Cle Elum/Roslyn 41
Ingraham 79, Nathan Hale 64
Jackson 65, Cascade (Everett) 35
King's Way Christian School 44, La Center 34
La Conner 79, Friday Harbor 18
La Salle 74, Naches Valley 30
Lake Washington 63, Juanita 44
Lakeside (Seattle) 51, Blanchet 50
Lynden 66, Ferndale 42
Lynnwood 44, Archbishop Murphy 36
Marysville-Getchell 60, Oak Harbor 35
Meadowdale 65, Mountlake Terrace 37
Mercer Island 58, Bellevue 49
Moses Lake 62, West Valley (Yakima) 48
Naselle 65, Three Rivers Christian School 17
Northwest School 36, Forest Ridge 21
Oakesdale 49, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 31
Olympia 61, Graham-Kapowsin 44
Omak 44, Chelan 43
Orcas Island 65, Concrete 22
Overlake School 48, Bush 31
Pasco 62, Kamiakin 46
Pomeroy 47, Garfield-Palouse 29
Rainier Beach 52, Cleveland 45
Rochester 55, Aberdeen 25
Royal 54, Kiona-Benton 21
Sammamish 44, Interlake 32
Seattle Academy 64, Eastside Prep 31
Seattle Christian 41, Charles Wright Academy 28
Shorecrest 32, Cedarcrest 22
Southridge 50, Hanford 36
Toppenish 65, Quincy 35
Tumwater 56, Black Hills 48
University Prep 40, Bear Creek School 25
W. F. West 78, Centralia 26
Wapato 51, East Valley (Yakima) 45
Waterville-Mansfield 70, Bridgeport 24
West Valley (Spokane) 68, Pullman 39
Zillah 75, Goldendale 25
2A SPSL=
Third Place=
Fife 54, Franklin Pierce 41
4A KingCo=
Semifinal=
Inglemoor 49, Issaquah 46
Mount Si 65, Bothell 32
Newport-Bellevue 66, North Creek 56
Woodinville 81, Eastlake 59
4A NPSL=
First Place=
Todd Beamer 52, Kentridge 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/