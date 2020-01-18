BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 43, Centralia 41

Adna 87, Montesano 80

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 66, Republic 19

Bainbridge 57, Ballard 52

Battle Ground 75, Heritage 55

Bellarmine Prep 60, Curtis 55

Bellevue 57, Juanita 49, OT

Black Hills 88, Rochester 31

Camas 57, Skyview 56

Central Kitsap 51, Capital 42

Central Valley 73, Shadle Park 35

Charles Wright Academy 36, Cascade Christian 31

Chief Sealth 63, Lincoln 19

Cle Elum/Roslyn 51, Highland 16

Clover Park 45, Eatonville 40

Colfax 71, Tekoa/Rosalia 47

College Place 57, Connell 56

Columbia River 56, Washougal 43

Darrington 43, Grace Academy 33

Deer Park 71, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 69

East Valley (Spokane) 57, West Valley (Spokane) 54

East Valley (Yakima) 53, Othello 47

Eastmont 74, Sunnyside 66

Eastside Catholic 71, Seattle Prep 56

Edmonds-Woodway 60, Marysville-Getchell 57

Elma 49, Forks 42

Ephrata 83, Wapato 74

Evergreen (Vancouver) 74, Hudson's Bay 34

Fife 63, Highline 16

Gig Harbor 71, Timberline 69

Gonzaga Prep 69, North Central 35

Grandview 70, Quincy 34

Jackson 82, Cascade (Everett) 46

Kamiakin 68, Southridge 40

Kelso 65, Fort Vancouver 45

La Salle 76, Naches Valley 53

Lake Washington 61, Interlake 33

Lakes 69, Bethel 51

Liberty (Spangle) 79, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 63

Liberty Bell 60, Waterville-Mansfield 36

Liberty Christian 54, DeSales 47

Manson 67, Soap Lake 28

Marysville-Pilchuck 73, Cedarcrest 62

Medical Lake 51, Freeman 50

Monroe 75, Lake Stevens 65

Morton/White Pass 62, Napavine 61

Mount Tahoma 59, Lincoln 57

Mount Vernon Christian 53, Orcas Island 51

Mountlake Terrace 73, Everett 49

Mt. Spokane 64, Mead 48

Newport 50, Riverside 37

North Kitsap 84, Bremerton 55

North Thurston 48, Yelm 43

Oakesdale 46, Garfield-Palouse 44

Odessa 82, Cusick 55

Olympic 74, North Mason 46

Omak 63, Cascade (Leavenworth) 30

Pullman 55, Clarkston 50

Puyallup 52, Graham-Kapowsin 48

Rainier 61, Kalama 45

Renton 69, Orting 29

Richland 86, Hanford 55

Royal 65, Kiona-Benton 62

Selkirk 74, Columbia (Hunters) 35

Shorecrest 78, Oak Harbor 56

Snohomish 46, Lynnwood 45

South Kitsap 65, Emerald Ridge 61

South Whidbey 64, Coupeville 50

Stanwood 56, Meadowdale 45

Steilacoom 57, Tyee 20

Sumner 68, Olympia 60

Toppenish 63, Selah 58

Toutle Lake 63, Onalaska 45

Trout Lake 59, Klickwood 54

University 74, Rogers (Spokane) 47

W. F. West 55, Tumwater 52, OT

Wellpinit 71, Northport 33

West Seattle 58, Ingraham 49

West Valley (Yakima) 64, Wenatchee 41

Wilson 71, Bonney Lake 55

Winlock 68, Wahkiakum 65, OT

Woodinville 49, Redmond 44

Yakama Tribal 79, Bickleton 30

Zillah 93, Goldendale 63

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ferndale vs. Anacortes, ppd.

Hoquiam vs. Tenino, ppd.

Mount Baker vs. Bellingham, ppd.

Nooksack Valley vs. Lakewood, ppd.

Pasco vs. Kennewick, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 61, Republic 25

Bainbridge 57, Ballard 52

Bear Creek School 59, Overlake School 54

Bellarmine Prep 71, Curtis 39

Bethel 78, Lakes 17

Capital 73, Central Kitsap 33

Cashmere 69, Chelan 12

Cedarcrest 64, Marysville-Pilchuck 22

Central Valley 62, Shadle Park 28

Chief Sealth 63, Lincoln 19

Clarkston 76, Pullman 32

Cle Elum/Roslyn 40, Highland 31

Colfax 61, Tekoa/Rosalia 19

Columbia (Burbank) 56, River View 34

Connell 66, College Place 38

Coupeville 34, South Whidbey 25

DeSales 44, Liberty Christian 30

Deer Park 57, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 33

East Valley (Yakima) 55, Othello 42

Eastside Catholic 52, Seattle Prep 42

Eatonville 65, Clover Park 44

Eisenhower 55, Davis 33

Emerald Ridge 58, South Kitsap 34

Everett 47, Mountlake Terrace 32

Fife 63, Highline 16

Foster 39, Foss 26

Franklin Pierce 58, River Ridge 28

Freeman 42, Medical Lake 31

Gig Harbor 60, Timberline 46

Gonzaga Prep 56, North Central 27

Grace Academy 54, Darrington 39

Hanford 51, Richland 50

Heritage 56, Battle Ground 50

Holy Names 58, Nathan Hale 11

Hudson's Bay 74, Evergreen (Vancouver) 28

Ilwaco 59, South Bend 17

Inglemoor 52, North Creek 37

Kamiakin 48, Southridge 34

Kelso 69, Fort Vancouver 12

King's 68, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 32

Klahowya 64, Chimacum 25

La Conner 80, Friday Harbor 16

Lake Roosevelt 81, Bridgeport 40

Lake Washington 61, Interlake 33

Liberty (Spangle) 45, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 37

Liberty 54, Mercer Island 40

Manson 29, Soap Lake 23

Mark Morris 54, Ridgefield 53

Meadowdale 52, Stanwood 38

Mount Si 36, Eastlake 30

Mount Vernon Christian 50, Orcas Island 34

Mt. Spokane 59, Mead 35

Newport-Bellevue 51, Skyline 35

North Kitsap 68, Bremerton 25

Oakesdale 38, Garfield-Palouse 21

Odessa 63, Cusick 21

Pomeroy 41, Sunnyside Christian 17

Prairie 46, Mountain View 29

Puyallup 52, Graham-Kapowsin 48

Quincy 42, Grandview 41, OT

Raymond 35, Chief Leschi 33

Renton 51, Orting 26

Riverside 44, Newport 43

Royal 56, Kiona-Benton 19

Seattle Academy 53, Northwest School 27

Selkirk 42, Columbia (Hunters) 16

Sequim 87, Kingston 42

Snohomish 39, Lynnwood 38

Sultan 45, Granite Falls 26

Sumner 63, Olympia 57, 2OT

Sunnyside 43, Eastmont 31

Toppenish 64, Selah 51

Trout Lake 58, Klickwood 12

Tyee 46, Steilacoom 36

University 79, Rogers (Spokane) 26

Wapato 63, Ephrata 48

Washington 60, Lindbergh 23

Washougal 45, Columbia River 40

Waterville-Mansfield 57, Liberty Bell 45

Wellpinit 81, Northport 51

West Seattle 58, Ingraham 49

West Valley (Spokane) 52, East Valley (Spokane) 50

West Valley (Yakima) 67, Wenatchee 46

Wilson 55, Bonney Lake 38

Woodinville 73, Redmond 39

Woodland 71, Hockinson 52

Yelm 80, North Thurston 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hoquiam vs. Tenino, ppd.

Lakewood vs. Nooksack Valley, ppd.

Pasco vs. Kennewick, ppd.

___

