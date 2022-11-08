Fresno St. 69, Fresno Pacific 56

Heimerdinger 4-8 3-3 15, Maide 2-5 1-2 7, Mensah 3-7 0-0 7, Peralta 3-4 1-2 7, Person 5-10 1-4 11, Monk 1-2 0-0 2, Marantos 1-3 0-0 3, Searcy 0-1 0-0 0, Highstreet 2-4 0-0 4, Quiette 0-1 0-0 0, Vang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 6-11 56.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason