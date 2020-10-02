Fox Sports reaches agreement with The Spring League

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox Sports has reached a multi-year agreement to televise The Spring League along with the option to acquire a minority stake in the league.

The Spring League will begin its fall season on Oct. 27 with six teams competing in a 12-game format over four weeks in San Antonio. Fox Sports 1 will air games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The league has previously been used by the XFL and Alliance of American Football before they started playing. The XFL and AAF ceased operations midway through their first seasons. The XFL, though, was recently acquired by a group led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with hopes of resuming play in 2022.

The Spring League CEO Brian Woods said in a statement that they are conducting a fall season in order to give more playing and development opportunities due to reductions in rosters during NFL training camps and the CFL canceling its season. TSL does plan to return to a spring season next year.

This will be the fourth season for The Spring League. The league says almost 100 of its players were signed to NFL contracts and 65 to CFL deals. The league's most famous alum is 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel, who played two seasons for the Cleveland Browns.

