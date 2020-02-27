Fournier scores 28, Gordon 25 as Magic beat Hawks 130-120

Recommended Video:

ATLANTA (AP) — Evan Fournier scored 28 points, Aaron Gordon added 25 and the Orlando Magic pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 130-120 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

Solidifying their hold on the final playoff spot in the East, the Magic put the Hawks away with a 14-5 spurt after Trae Young's drive cut the Orlando lead to 114-109 with 6:20 remaining.

Fournier scored nine points in the game-clinching run, and Gordon finished it off with a 3-pointer.

The Hawks lost despite a 37-point effort from Young. John Collins added 26 points, but was blocked twice in the fourth quarter — first by Gordon, then by Nikola Vucevic — to stymie any hopes of an Atlanta comeback.

Battling flu-like symptoms and held to six points in the opening quarter, Young ripped off 20 in the second — including a 3-pointer from inside the edge of the Hawks logo at center court.

Gordon countered with an 18-point third quarter, highlighted by a 360-degree dunk off a sloppy Atlanta turnover, that sent the Magic to the final period with a 103-95 lead.

Orlando Magic forward James Ennis III (11) goes into the seats after going for the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Cam Reddish (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Atlanta. less Orlando Magic forward James Ennis III (11) goes into the seats after going for the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Cam Reddish (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in ... more Photo: John Amis, AP Photo: John Amis, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Fournier scores 28, Gordon 25 as Magic beat Hawks 130-120 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

TIP-INS

Magic: Finished 2-2 in its season series against the Hawks, after winning all four meetings a year ago. ... Vucevic had 17 points and 12 rebounds. ... Orlando finished with nine blocks, including three by Gordon and four from Mo Bamba. ... The Magic came to life offensively in the second quarter, scoring more points (25) in the first six minutes of the period than they did in the entire opening stanza (23).

Hawks: C Dewayne Dedmon did not play because of a sore right elbow. ... Lost for only second time in their last eight home games. ... Young was 4 of 12 from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Magic: Return home Friday night to face the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Hawks: Continue a four-game homestand against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports