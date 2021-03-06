Former Olympic great Missy Franklin is going to be a mom

3 1of3FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2012, file photo, United States' Missy Franklin starts in the women's 200-meter backstroke final at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Franklin won a gold medal in the event.Michael Sohn/APShow MoreShow Less 2of3FILE - In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Elizabeth Beisel, left, and Missy Franklin start the women's 200-meter backstroke semifinal at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Omaha, Neb. The U.S. Olympic swimming trials will be split into two meets, a radical change that is designed to provide safer conditions in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. USA Swimming announced Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, that a Wave I meet, comprised of lower-ranked swimmers qualifying for the trials, will be held on June 4-7. The top finishers will advance to the main Wave II meet on June 13-20 to determine who represents the U.S at the Tokyo Games.Mark J. Terrill/APShow MoreShow Less 3of3 Missy Franklin is going to be a mom. The Olympic swimming great announced on social media Saturday that she's expecting her first child in August. Franklin, who is married to former University of Texas swimmer Hayes Johnson, posted a photo of her and Johnson holding an ultrasound picture. “Our greatest dream come true,” she wrote. “Baby Johnson coming in August.” The 25-year-old Franklin became one of the sport's biggest stars when she captured four gold medals and a bronze as a high-schooler at the 2012 London Olympics. She also competed at the 2016 Rio Games, where she was plagued by shoulder injuries but still managed another gold as a preliminary relay swimmer. Franklin attempted to keep swimming after Rio, but her shoulder problems never got any better. She retired from the sport in December 2018, got married and graduated from the University of Georgia. ___ More AP Olympic coverage: https://www.apnews.com/OlympicGames and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports More for youSportsUConn rolls to Senior Day blowout over Georgetown as six...By David BorgesSportsNo. 1 UConn hammers St. John's in Big East quarterfinals,...By Doug Bonjour