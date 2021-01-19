Former BYU, Kennesaw coach Ingle dies at 68 from COVID-19 Jan. 19, 2021 Updated: Jan. 19, 2021 2:14 p.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — Tony Ingle, who failed to win a game in his tenure as BYU's interim basketball coach but went on to capture lower-division national championships at two Georgia colleges, has died at the age of 68.
His son, Izzy, announced on Twitter that Ingle died Monday night of complications from COVID-19.