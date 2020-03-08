Foreman helps Stony Brook hold off Albany 76-73

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Makale Foreman scored 23 points to lead five players in double figures and Stony Brook held off upset-minded Albany 76-73 on Saturday to advance to the semifinal round of the America East Conference Tournament.

Foreman sank 6 of 14 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers for the second-seeded Seawolves (20-12). Mouhamadou Gueye finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks off the bench. Reserve Miles Latimer scored 13 with six boards. Andrew Garcia added 12 points, while Elijah Olaniyi scored 11.

Stony Brook led 30-28 at halftime and couldn't shake the seventh-seeded Great Danes (14-18) after intermission. Sophomore Cameron Healy scored 10 straight points for Albany in a 10-1 run that gave the Great Danes a 70-67 lead with 2:50 left in the game. But Foreman nailed a 3-pointer to knot the score and Stony Brook sank 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final 51 seconds to pull out the win.

Healy topped Albany with 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the floor, including 6 of 10 from beyond the arc. Ahmad Clark pitched in with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds. Antonio Rizzuto had 11 points, while Romani Hansen scored 10 with six boards.

Stony Brook shot 46% from the field and 40% from distance (10 of 25). The Seawolves made 20 of 26 free throws. Albany shot 44% overall and 48% from 3-point range (13 of 28). The Great Danes made 10 of 15 foul shots.

