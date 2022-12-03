Skip to main content
Fordham 95, Tulane 90

Moore 8-15 5-8 23, Tsimbila 3-7 4-4 10, Charlton 2-4 0-0 4, Quisenberry 8-16 3-6 23, Rose 3-12 2-2 10, Novitskyi 5-8 4-5 14, Richardson 3-6 3-4 11, Dean 0-2 0-0 0, Riley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-71 21-29 95.

TULANE (5-3)

Cross 10-18 4-5 25, Holloway 1-6 0-0 2, Cook 6-14 11-13 25, Forbes 3-7 8-8 15, James 3-6 2-3 8, Pope 4-8 4-4 15, McGee 0-2 0-0 0, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Days 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 27-62 29-34 90.

Halftime_Tulane 45-37. 3-Point Goals_Fordham 10-29 (Quisenberry 4-10, Moore 2-4, Richardson 2-4, Rose 2-8, Charlton 0-1, Dean 0-1, Riley 0-1), Tulane 7-22 (Pope 3-5, Cook 2-5, Cross 1-2, Forbes 1-3, Coleman 0-1, Holloway 0-1, McGee 0-2, James 0-3). Fouled Out_Tsimbila, Charlton, James. Rebounds_Fordham 40 (Moore 10), Tulane 28 (Cross 9). Assists_Fordham 16 (Charlton 5), Tulane 17 (James 6). Total Fouls_Fordham 26, Tulane 20. A_1,383 (4,100).

