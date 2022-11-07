Fordham 88, Dartmouth 74

Adelekun 8-14 5-5 21, Haskins 1-3 0-0 3, Neskovic 9-15 0-0 23, Cornish 4-10 4-4 14, Myrthil 1-4 2-2 5, Robinson 0-4 0-2 0, Mitchell-Day 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 1-5 0-0 3, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Munro 0-1 0-0 0, Krystkowiak 1-1 2-4 5, Blaufeld 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 13-17 74.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason