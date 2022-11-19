Fordham 79, Ill.-Chicago 65

Fens 2-3 4-4 8, Anderson 2-9 2-2 8, Carter 2-5 0-0 4, Jackson 1-2 1-3 3, Okani 10-14 0-0 21, Jones 4-12 0-0 9, Brownell 1-2 0-0 2, Skobalj 1-4 0-0 3, Yaklich 1-2 2-2 5, Clay 0-1 0-0 0, Saragba 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-55 9-11 65.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason