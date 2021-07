3 1 of 3 Richard H Shute/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Jerry Foss/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





MORRISON, Colo. (AP) — Brittany Force had the quickest run in Bandimere Speedway history Saturday, rocketing to the No. 1 position in Top Fuel at the Dodge/SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals.

Force had a track-record run of 3.717 seconds at 326.00 mph in her third No. 1 qualifier of the year and 23rd overall.