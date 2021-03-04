Flyers overcame early 3-goal deficit to stun Penguins 4-3 WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer March 4, 2021 Updated: March 4, 2021 10:44 p.m.
1 of20 Philadelphia Flyers' Sean Couturier (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel, left, skates away as Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 A shot by Philadelphia Flyers' Sean Couturier gets by Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) for a goal as James van Riemsdyk (25) crowds the crease during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 Pittsburgh Penguins' Mark Friedman, left, celebrates with Jake Guentzel after his first NHL goal, during the first period of the team's hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry reaches for the puck the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) makes a save as Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) looks for a rebound during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 Philadelphia Flyers' Connor Bunnaman (82) controls the puck in front of Pittsburgh Penguins' Mike Matheson (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) watches the puck off the stick of Philadelphia Flyers' Scott Laughton (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 Pittsburgh Penguins' Cody Ceci (4) and Philadelphia Flyers' Jakub Voracek chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 Pittsburgh Penguins' Jared McCann (19) is greeted by Sidney Crosby (87) after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry looks behind him at the puck on a goal scored by Philadelphia Flyers' Scott Laughton that tied the score during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 Philadelphia Flyers' Robert Hagg (8) and Pittsburgh Penguins' Brandon Tanev (13) crash against the boards during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault pointed to his team's three-game set in Pittsburgh as a potential turning point. A chance to figure out just where the Flyers are as the mid-point of a 56-game sprint approaches.
“There's a moment in a season where a team has a gut check," Vigneault said.