Flyers-Bruins Sums

Philadelphia 2 0 0 0—3 Boston 0 0 2 0—2 Philadelphia won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Konecny 8 (Couturier, Lindblom), 13:50. 2, Philadelphia, Myers 3 (Couturier, Konecny), 17:56. Penalties_Farabee, PHI, (high sticking), 14:14.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Pastrnak, BOS, (hooking), 8:11.

Third Period_3, Boston, Heinen 4 (Coyle, Chara), 5:59. 4, Boston, Marchand 11 (Grzelcyk), 12:22. Penalties_Provorov, PHI, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 15:04; Lindblom, PHI, (tripping), 16:40.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Boston bench, served by Krejci (too many men on the ice), 4:38.

Shootout_Philadelphia 1 (Farabee G, Giroux NG), Boston 0 (Coyle NG, Marchand NG, Pastrnak NG).

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 14-6-7-2_29. Boston 5-5-17-1_28.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Boston 0 of 2.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 6-3-1 (28 shots-26 saves). Boston, Halak 4-1-2 (29-27).

A_17,193 (17,565). T_2:50.

Referees_Francis Charron, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Kiel Murchison.