Florida women take high road after NCAA makes them 10 seed MARK LONG, AP Sports Writer March 14, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Kelly Rae Finley could have ranted about her team’s placement in the NCAA women’s tournament, and likely no one would have blamed her.
The Gators (21-10) were handed a No. 10 seed and sent to Storrs, Connecticut to open tournament play against seventh-seeded UCF (25-3) on Saturday. If Florida wins, it likely would face 11-time national champion and host UConn, which has won 128 of its last 130 home games.