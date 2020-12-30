Florida wins 1st game since Keyontae Johnson's collapse Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 11:41 p.m.
1 of10 Florida forward Colin Castleton (12) shoots as Vanderbilt forward Dylan Disu defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Florida won 91-72. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Vanderbilt forward Dylan Disu collides with Florida guard Tre Mann (1), who was trying to draw a charge during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Florida guard Scottie Lewis shoots as Vanderbilt forward Quentin Millora-Brown, right, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Florida won 91-72. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr., right, has a shot blocked by Florida guard Scottie Lewis during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Florida guard Scottie Lewis (23) looks to the basket as Vanderbilt guard Trey Thomas defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Florida forward Omar Payne blocks a shot by Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) goes up to shoot as Florida forward Omar Payne defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Vanderbilt guard Tyrin Lawrence looks to pass the ball as Florida forward Omar Payne (5) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Florida coach Mike White motions to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Florida guard Noah Locke (10) passes the ball as Vanderbilt guard Trey Thomas defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Colin Castleton scored a career-high 23 points and Florida opened the SEC season on Wednesday night with a 91-72 win over Vanderbilt in the Gators’ first game since Keyontae Johnson’s collapse.
Johnson, who entered the season as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year, collapsed early in an 83-71 loss to then-No. 20 Florida State and was rushed to a hospital on Dec. 12, where he was held for 10 days. Florida’s remaining nonconference games were postponed.