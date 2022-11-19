Florida St. 79, Houston 73, OT

Howard 4-6 0-0 10, Timpson 8-14 0-1 16, Bejedi 6-14 2-3 16, Latson 8-14 3-5 21, Massengill 1-4 2-4 5, Gordon 4-7 3-4 11, Turnage 0-0 0-0 0, Valenzuela 0-7 0-0 0, Totals 31-66 10-17 79
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason