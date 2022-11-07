Skip to main content
Florida 81, Stony Brook 45

Policelli 3-9 4-7 11, Sarvan 3-9 0-2 8, Fitzmorris 2-8 1-2 6, Onyekonwu 0-4 0-0 0, Stephenson-Moore 3-7 0-0 7, Frey 3-10 2-2 9, Phillip 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 1-2 0-0 2, Muratori 0-0 0-0 0, Clarke 0-0 0-0 0, Pettway 1-3 0-0 2, Heiden 0-0 0-0 0, Noll 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-52 7-13 45.

FLORIDA (1-0)

Castleton 6-12 1-4 13, Felder 2-4 0-0 4, Lofton 3-4 0-0 7, Reeves 3-7 0-0 8, Richard 4-5 4-4 14, Fudge 6-12 2-2 16, Jones 0-2 2-2 2, Bonham 1-4 0-2 3, Kugel 1-4 2-2 5, Jitoboh 0-0 0-0 0, Lane 1-4 0-0 2, Aberdeen 0-0 2-2 2, Klatsky 1-1 0-0 3, May 1-2 0-0 2, Szymczyk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 13-18 81.

Halftime_Florida 38-22. 3-Point Goals_Stony Brook 6-28 (Sarvan 2-7, Stephenson-Moore 1-3, Policelli 1-4, Fitzmorris 1-5, Frey 1-7, Onyekonwu 0-1, Roberts 0-1), Florida 10-25 (Richard 2-3, Fudge 2-4, Reeves 2-5, Klatsky 1-1, Kugel 1-2, Lofton 1-2, Bonham 1-4, Castleton 0-1, Lane 0-1, Jones 0-2). Rebounds_Stony Brook 25 (Stephenson-Moore 9), Florida 40 (Castleton, Felder, Lofton, Bonham 5). Assists_Stony Brook 9 (Policelli, Onyekonwu, Stephenson-Moore 2), Florida 12 (Bonham 4). Total Fouls_Stony Brook 14, Florida 12.

