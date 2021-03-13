Florida 4, Chicago 2

Chicago 0 1 1 — 2 Florida 0 3 1 — 4 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Chicago, Hagel 2 (Kubalik, Kampf), 0:28. 2, Florida, Barkov 10 (Duclair, Weegar), 7:46. 3, Florida, Verhaeghe 10 (Duclair, Barkov), 11:00. 4, Florida, Vatrano 10 (Gudas, Tippett), 12:19. Third Period_5, Florida, Barkov 11 (Duclair, Verhaeghe), 10:01. 6, Chicago, Boqvist 2 (Kane, Keith), 18:28. Shots on Goal_Chicago 12-7-8_27. Florida 6-13-16_35. Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 4; Florida 0 of 2. Goalies_Chicago, Lankinen 10-5-4 (37 shots-33 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 11-2-2 (32-30). A_4,721 (19,250). T_2:26. Referees_Jean Hebert, Frederick L'Ecuyer. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot. More for youSports'Our guys are crushed': UConn falls to Creighton in Big...By David BorgesSportsNo. 7 seed Fairfield advances to MAAC championship after...By Maggie Vanoni