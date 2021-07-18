Fletcher's hit streak reaches 26 games, Angels pound M's 9-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — David Fletcher extended the second-longest hitting streak in Angels history to 26 games with three doubles and five RBIs, and Taylor Ward homered and drove in three runs in Los Angeles' 9-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.
Alex Cobb (7-3) yielded five hits over 6 2/3 innings in another strong start for the Angels, who have won seven of 11. Los Angeles compensated for a four-strikeout night by major league home run leader Shohei Ohtani with homers by Jack Mayfield and Taylor Ward, who also doubled and singled.