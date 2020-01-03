Fleming leads Charleston Southern over USC Upstate 89-75

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored 25 points and made three steals and Charleston Southern beat USC Upstate 89-75 in Thursday nights' Big South Conference opener for both teams.

Dontrall Shuler added 19 points with four assists for the Buccaneers (7-6), who have won three straight and six of their last seven. Deontaye Buskey scored 13 points and made three of Charleston Southern's 11 3-pointers. Travis Anderson scored 10 points.

Everette Hammon scored 19 points and Tommy Bruner added 17 for the Spartans (5-9), who saw their three-game win streak end. Bryson Mozone scored 14 points off the bench.

Charleston Southern faces Hampton on the road on Saturday. South Carolina Upstate matches up against Longwood on the road on Saturday.

