Flames hand Canucks 6th straight loss in series opener Feb. 12, 2021 Updated: Feb. 12, 2021 1:16 a.m.
1 of15 Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat (53) fights for control of the puck with Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) JONATHAN HAYWARD/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Vancouver Canucks center Jay Beagle (83) tussles with Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) JONATHAN HAYWARD/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Calgary Flames left wing Andrew Mangiapane (88) vies for control of the puck with Vancouver Canucks left wing Tanner Pearson (70) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) JONATHAN HAYWARD/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Nesterov (89) defends as Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) shoots onFlames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) JONATHAN HAYWARD/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Vancouver Canucks defenseman Jordie Benn (8) tries to stop Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) from getting a shot on Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) JONATHAN HAYWARD/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler (23) tries to stop Calgary Flames center Sam Bennett (93) from getting a shot on Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) JONATHAN HAYWARD/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Vancouver Canucks center Adam Gaudette watches as Calgary Flames left wing Milan Lucic (17) tries to get a shot past Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) JONATHAN HAYWARD/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Calgary Flames center Sam Bennett (93) tries to get a shot past Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) JONATHAN HAYWARD/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller (9) fights for control of the puck with Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) JONATHAN HAYWARD/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Vancouver Canucks center Adam Gaudette (96) and Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund (11) watch the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) JONATHAN HAYWARD/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Mark Giordano had a goal and an assist and the Calgary Flames beat Vancouver 3-1 on Thursday night for the Canucks' sixth straight loss.
Jacob Markstrom had 33 saves to help Calgary open the four-game series against Vancouver with its third victory in a row. Andrew Mangiapane and Johnny Gaudreau also scored, and Sean Monahan had two assists.