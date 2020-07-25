Flaherty sharp, DeJong homers, Cards beat Bucs 5-4 in opener

Recommended Video:

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Flaherty pitched seven solid innings, Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals opened the season by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4 on Friday night.

Tyler O’Neill and Dexter Fowler added solo homers for St. Louis in the first game of an unprecedented 60-game season shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Flaherty, who went 7-2 with an 0.91 ERA over his final 15 regular season starts last year, did not give up a run until Jacob Stallings hit two-out, two-run single just under the glove of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in the seventh.

St. Louis, which won the NL Central with a 91-71 mark last year, built up a 3-0 cushion on homers by O’Neill in the third and Fowler in the fifth.

Yadier Molina added a run-scoring hit in the sixth.

Pittsburgh climbed within 3-2 before DeJong unloaded against Richard Rodriguez in the eighth.

Bunting blows in the breeze over empty seats in this general view of Busch Stadium as members of the St. Louis Cardinals, right, and Pittsburgh Pirates line up to be introduced before the start of an opening day baseball game for the teams Friday, July 24, 2020, in St. Louis. less Bunting blows in the breeze over empty seats in this general view of Busch Stadium as members of the St. Louis Cardinals, right, and Pittsburgh Pirates line up to be introduced before the start of an opening ... more Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP Image 1 of / 17 Caption Close Flaherty sharp, DeJong homers, Cards beat Bucs 5-4 in opener 1 / 17 Back to Gallery

Kwang Hyun Kim allowed two runs before retiring three successive hitters to get the save in his major league debut. The 32-year-old Kim pitched 12 years in Korea before coming to the U.S. this season.

Flaherty gave up two earned runs on six hits over seventh innings. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

Pittsburgh starter Joe Musgrove allowed three runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings. He fanned seven and walked three.

The Pirates, under first-year manager Derek Shelton, fell to 71-63 in season openers.

Goldschmidt and Kolten Wong added two hits each for the Cardinals.

Prior to the game, Pirates outfielder Jarrod Dyson took a knee during the national anthem to protest social injustice. He was joined by Shelton, who moved from the end the line to stand by his player.

IRON MAN

Molina made his 16th straight opening day start at catcher. He is second in franchise history behind Stan Musial, who started in 18 consecutive curtain raisers.

TRAINERS ROOM

Pirates: OF/INF JT Riddle is on the 10-day injured list with a strained abdominal muscle. ... OF Gregory Polanco is out after testing positive for the coronavirus on July 17.

Cardinals: INF/OF Brad Miller is on the 10-day injured list with right ankle bursitis.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh RHP Trevor Williams will face RHP Adam Wainwright in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday. Williams was 7-9 with a 5.38 ERA in 26 starts last season. Wainwright is 16-8 with 4.24 ERA in 42 career appearances against the Pirates.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports