Flagler, No. 1 Baylor rally past TCU for 21st straight win SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer Jan. 8, 2022 Updated: Jan. 8, 2022 7:32 p.m.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Adam Flagler rallied No. 1 Baylor with 18 of his 22 points in the second half, and the Bears extended their national-best winning streak to 21 games with a 76-64 victory over TCU on Saturday.
James Akinjo had 20 points and eight assists for the Bears (15-0, 3-0 Big 12), who went on a 14-0 run not long after falling behind by nine just seconds into the second half.