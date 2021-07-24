Five homers help Braves power past Phillies, 15-3 KEVIN COONEY, Associated Press July 24, 2021 Updated: July 24, 2021 10:16 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Atlanta used the long ball in a big way as Freddie Freeman, Abraham Almonte, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Joc Peterson all homered to lead the Braves past the Phillies in a 15-3 rout on Saturday night.
The win allowed the Braves to move back into a tie for second place in the National League East with Philadelphia with identical 48-49 records. It is the fourth time this year that the Braves have hit five or more homers in a game