Fifth-straight win for surging Warriors

When Fred Francello says Monday night’s game against Trinity Catholic was a tale of quarters, the second-year Wilton girls basketball coach is not exaggerating.

Although each team dominated two quarters, Wilton’s domination was more impressive, resulting in a 62-43 home triumph that gave the Warriors a fifth-straight victory and a 7-5 record going into Thursday’s road game at Danbury.

“We are a young team and we still have trouble with consistency on offense,” Francello said. “But we are rebounding and playing good defense and that is helping us get through the periods when we get impatient and lose discipline on offense.”

Wilton trailed 17-10 at the end of the first quarter Monday night but then outscored Trinity, 27-7, in the second quarter to go ahead 37-24 at halftime. After Trinity got within 42-39 by the end of the third quarter, the Warriors used a 20-4 run in the final eight minutes to pull away.

“You talk about Jekyll and Hyde,” Francello said. “This game was definitely an example. We had a bad first quarter, settled down in the second, and then tried to hurry things when we had the ball in the third quarter. But we recovered and played great in the fourth quarter.”

Riley Eaton launches a shot during a recent Wilton girls basketball game.

Leah Martins made five-of-11 three-point attempts and finished with 22 points to lead Wilton. Ellie Copley added a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds, while Zoe Rappaport had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Riley Eaton contributed seven points and nine rebounds.

Bella Andjelkovic (four points) and Molly McLaughlin (three points) also scored for the Warriors, and Callie Judelson grabbed nine rebounds and blocked two shots.

Strong board work was a key in Wilton’s 41-37 win over Fairfield Warde last Friday. The Warriors out-rebounded Warde, 55-34, and got 12 points off second-chance opportunities.

Wilton also thrived at the foul line, hitting 14-of-16 free throws, including five-of-six in the final quarter.

The Warriors were down 14-5 after one quarter but regrouped to take a 22-19 halftime lead. Wilton was ahead by one point going into the final period.

Martins had 14 points and seven rebounds, with Copley adding 10 points and nine rebounds.

McLaughlin, a freshman guard, contributed eight points, three rebounds, two assists, and three steals in a good all-around effort.

Eaton (four points, 11 rebounds), Judelson (three points, 10 rebounds), and Katie Umphred (two points, five rebounds) also scored for the Warriors.