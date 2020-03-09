Fiala's second goal lifts Wild past Ducks 5-4 in OT

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored his second goal of the game with 59 seconds remaining on the clock in overtime and the Minnesota Wild beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-4 on Sunday night.

Alex Galchenyuk, Victor Rask, and Mats Zucarello also scored, and the Wild reclaimed the first wild card in the Western Conference. Minnesota has won eight of its past 11 games and seven of eight on the road.

Devan Dubnyk made 22 saves in his first start Feb. 23 after Alex Stalock started the previous seven games.

Jakob Silfverberg had two goals and an assist, Christian Djoos and Danton Heinen also scored, but the Ducks fell short of matching a season-high three-game win streak. Ryan Miller made 25 saves.

Fiala drew a penalty with 1:05 remaining in overtime and needed just 6 seconds to bury a wrist shot from the left circle. It was Fiala’s seventh goal in eight games, and he has 14 goals and 12 assists in 18 games since Feb. 1.

Galchenyuk was able to collect a loose puck that bounced over the stick of Ducks defenseman Jani Hakanpass and bury a wrist shot from the high slot with 5:40 left in the third period for a 4-3 lead, but Silfverberg found Djoos alone in the left circle for a one-timer with 1:42 to go to send it into overtime.

Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg, right, of Sweden, raises his stick in celebration, after scoring a goal, as Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek, left, of Sweden, laments during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, March 8, 2020. less Anaheim Ducks right wing Jakob Silfverberg, right, of Sweden, raises his stick in celebration, after scoring a goal, as Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek, left, of Sweden, laments during the second period ... more Photo: Alex Gallardo, AP Photo: Alex Gallardo, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Fiala's second goal lifts Wild past Ducks 5-4 in OT 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

Rask tied it at 3 1:49 into the third period with a wrist shot from the high slot on a 1-on-2 break.

NOTES: It was Silfverberg’s first multigoal game this season. He has reached the 20-goal mark in four of the past five seasons. ... Heinen has three goals and one assist in seven games with Anaheim since being acquired from Boston in a trade on Feb. 24. ... Zuccarello had not scored since Feb. 1, a 17-game scoring drought.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.

Ducks: Host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports