Felipe's late goal lifts Whitecaps over FC Cincinnati 2-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Felipe scored in the 84th minute to help the Vancouver Whitecaps end their nine-game winless streak and hand expansion FC Cincinnati its fourth straight loss, 2-1 on Saturday night.

Russell Teibert chased down Ali Adnan's pass and crossed it through the goalkeeper's legs to Felipe, who smashed it home from close range.

Hwang In-Beom made it 1-all for the Whitecaps (5-11-9) in the 41st minute, following Kendall Waston's attempted clearance with a low hard shot from outside the area.

Allan Cruz gave FC Cincinnati (5-17-2) the lead in the sixth minute. Mathieu Deplagne's cross came off of Darren Mattocks and fell to Cruz who finished from the top of the 6-yard box.